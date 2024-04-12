Saturday's Supercross 2024 Round 13 in Foxborough: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

After a one-week hiatus, the Monster Energy Supercross Series returns for Round 13 of the 2024 season to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and while the history at this track is not long, it has drastically narrowed the championship points’ gap on several occasions. The question this week is whether Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton can continue to chip away at Jett Lawrence's lead.

Last week's Triple Crown format changed the course of the 2024 championship race, but it was a pair of mistakes that made the biggest difference. Lawrence crossed the finish line first in Race 2 before getting hit with a penalty for jumping on a red cross flag. In Race 3, hard contact from Justin Barcia sent the leader to the ground and contributed to a sixth-place overall finish. It was only the third time this season Lawrence has finished outside the top five.

Justin Barcia: “It was a wrong place, wrong time situation” about Jett Lawrence St. Louis Supercross crash

In a release from Honda HRC, Jett Lawrence agreed he was in the wrong place at the wrong time: “It’s just a sucky situation”.

With Eli Tomac's last round overall victory in the St. Louis Triple Crown, Jason Anderson takes center stage as the highest ranked, winless rider in the field.

In the 250 class, the East riders return after three weeks on the sidelines. They now have three consecutive races on tap, including an East/West Showdown in Nashville that is certain to have an impact on the title fight between red plate holder Cameron McAdoo and his principal rival Tom Vialle. Only two points separate the pair, giving Saturday's race in Foxborough a winner-take-all feel.

A more confident cook: Levi Kitchen finds the recipe for success

Strong starts have contributed to Levi Kitchen’s success, but he knows that is his only improvement.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 13 of the 2024 Supercross season in Foxborough:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 13 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, will begin live Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App, with a re-air on CNBC at 1 a.m. ET on Monday.

Race Day Live will air qualification beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map with timing lines

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Practice

11:40 a.m.: 250SX Group C Free Practice

11:50 a.m.: 250SX Group B Free Practice

12:00 p.m.: 250SX Group A Free Practice

12:10 p.m.: 450SX Group A Free Practice

12:20 p.m.: 450SX Group B Free Practice

12:30 p.m.: 450SX Group C Free Practice

Qualification

1:05 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying

1:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

1:35 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

1:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

2:05 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

2:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

3:20 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying

3:35 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

3:50 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

4:05 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

4:20 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

4:35 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:20 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:20 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:32 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:56 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:29 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

