Saturday's Supercross 2024 finale in Salt Lake City: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Sixteen rounds on the Monster Energy Supercross season are in the books and with one race remaining, Jett Lawrence holds a commanding lead. It wasn't an easy road, however, with Cooper Webb tying him in championship points only a few rounds ago. And if Eli Tomac's ruptured Achilles tendon last year taught anything, it's that anything can happen. Supercross fans will not want to miss the finale.

The Supercross finale will also be televised live on Telemundo’s YouTube page and the NBC Sports app.

Lawrence needs to finish 17th or better to win the 2024 title and keep his perfect record of 450 championships alive. Scoring his eighth win as a rookie Supercross contender last week, Lawrence moved to second all-time in that regard. He cannot catch Jeremy McGrath with 10, but he certainly wants to end the season on a high note with four consecutive victories.

Spanish language coverage of the SuperMotocross series was added at the beginning of the 2024 Supercross season.

Championships are waiting to be decided in the 250 division. In the East, Tom Vialle holds a 15-point advantage over the inaugural SuperMotocross World Champion Haiden Deegan. In the Western division, things are much closer with Levi Kitchen and RJ Hampshire tied for the top spot. All four title contenders need to survive the second and final East / West Showdown and as Nashville proved, that is no small feat.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 17 of the 2024 Supercross season in Salt Lake City:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 17 at Rice-Eccles Field in Salt Lake City, Utah, will begin live Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and the NBC Sports App, with a re-air on CNBC at 1 a.m. ET on Monday and 2 p.m. on NBC.

Race Day Live will air qualification beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map with timing lines

Round 17 SLC track map in color.png

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Practice

12:30 p.m.: 250SX Overflow Free Practice

12:40 p.m.: 250SX East Free Practice

12:50 p.m.: 250SX West Free Practice

1:00 p.m.: 450SX Group A Free Practice

1:10 p.m.: 450SX Group B Free Practice

1:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Free Practice

Qualification

2:15 p.m.: 250SX Overflow Qualifying

2:30 p.m.: 250SX West Qualifying

2:45 p.m.: 250SX East Qualifying

3:00 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

3:15 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

3:30 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

4:20 p.m.: 250SX Overflow Qualifying

4:35 p.m.: 250SX East Qualifying

4:50 p.m.: 250SX West Qualifying

5:05 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

5:20 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

5:35 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

Evening Program

7:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

8:06 p.m.: 250SX East Heat– 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:20 p.m.: 250SX West Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:48 p.m .:450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

9:19 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

9:30 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

9:52 p.m.: 250SX East/West Showdown – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:27 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

