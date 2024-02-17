Saturday's Scottish Gossip: Barron, Roofe, Le Fondre, Lamie, VAR, Mulgrew

Gossip promo - Connor Barron

Connor Barron, 21, insists his focus is on turning Aberdeen's season around despite being out of contract in the summer - after the club rejected a £500,000 bid from Swansea City on deadline day. (Press and Journal)

Hibs veteran Adam Le Fondre 37, hopes he can play his way to a new contract at Easter Road after making his comeback from a posterior cruciate ligament injury. (Daily Record)

Rangers boss Philippe Clement insists injury-hit Kemar Roofe still has a role to play at Ibrox after claims he would not be given a new contract. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee's on-loan defender Ricki Lamie, 30, says he wants to make a permanent switch to Dens Park from Motherwell. (The Courier)

St Johnstone midfielder Graham Carey believes the side have been victims of VAR 'interfering' more than it should. (The Courier)

Former top Scottish referee Hugh Dallas - now overseeing referee education in Turkish football - has revealed how he's brought in airline pilots to help teach officials how to communicate with VAR under pressure. (Scottish Sun)

Former Scotland stars Charlie Mulgrew and Ross McCormack, both 37, and former Livingston midfielder Scott McLaughlin, 40, have made a surprise move to Doncaster City - in English football's 11th tier. (Daily Record)