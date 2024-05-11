Saturday's Reds vs. Giants game won't be on Bally Sports. Here's how to watch

The Cincinnati Reds play three away games against the San Francisco Giants this weekend.

Fans can watch the Friday and Sunday games on Bally Sports Ohio. Saturday's game, though, will be on a different channel.

Here's how to watch Reds vs. Giants on Saturday.

What time is Reds vs. Giants?

Date: Saturday, May 11.

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Reds vs. Giants game?

TV: Fox.

Radio: WLW 700.

In-market fans can watch Reds vs. Giants on Fox, which is channel 19 in Cincinnati. The game can also be streamed on various streaming services with live TV capabilities. Many games will also be free to stream this weekend through MLB.tv, including Reds vs. Giants. Stream the game for free with an MLB.com account.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What channel is Reds vs. Giants on Saturday? How to watch, stream