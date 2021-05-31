Saturday's Prep Roundup: Seahawks, Tigers clash in boys' basketball game

Trevor Pyle, Skagit Valley Herald, Mount Vernon, Wash.
·1 min read

May 30—ANACORTES — Jase Frydenlund scored a team-high 17 points Saturday as the Anacortes High School boys' basketball team beat a country rival to remain undefeated.

The Seahawks beat Burlington-Edison 71-61 to improve to 5-0.

Alek Miller added a dozen points for Anacortes. Seahawks coach Brett Senff said Michael Aggergaard and Cameron Berow also played well.

Jace Hurd led Burlington-Edison (2-3) with 14 points. Connor Anderson added 11.

Lynden Christian Lyncs 63,

Mount Vernon Bulldogs 55

MOUNT VERNON — Liam Johnston scored 27 points for the Bulldogs, who cut a nine-point Lynden Christian lead to two points in the second half.

"A couple of possessions went the wrong direction," Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine said. "My guys played hard all game against a very good, well-coached team."

The Bulldogs fell to 3-2.

Bellingham Red Raiders 62,

Sedro-Woolley Cubs 51

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Red Raiders came out on top as the Cubs fell to 0-6.

Girls' Basketball

Lynden Lions 69,

Burlington-Edison Tigers 59

BURLINGTON — The Tigers had four scorers in double digits in the clash with the Lions: Gabriella MacKenzie (11), Emma Smith (10), Miranda Maskell (10) and Amey Rainaud (10).

The Tigers fell to 4-2.

— Reporter Trevor Pyle: 360-416-2156, tpyle@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @goskagit, Facebook.com/bytrevorpyle

