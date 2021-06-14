Saturday's Prep Roundup: La Conner downs Ferndale in girls' basketball game

Jun. 13—LA CONNER — The La Conner High School girls' basketball team came out on top Saturday against Ferndale.

Josie Harper scored 20 points, Sarah Cook recorded a double-double and the Braves hobbled the Golden Eagles 69-53 with a stellar performance from the free-throw line.

Cook had 14 points and snagged 12 rebounds, and the Braves — who battled larger schools Burlington-Edison, Lynden and Ferndale in the past week — went 15-of-17 from the free-throw line.

"Once we got into our rhythm, we made some nice plays. Ferndale is a scrappy, hard-nosed team. It was a good challenge for us. Another balanced attack tonight," La Conner coach Scott Novak said.

He said Avery Sloniker was a spark off the bench with seven points, and noted a fierce defensive performance by Rachel Cram, who held Ferndale's leading scorer without a point.

Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 84,

Darrington Loggers 6

MOUNT VERNON — Emma Droog scored 20, Kailey Faber added 13 and the Hurricanes improved to 11-1 heading into Tuesday's clash with La Conner.

"We moved the ball well and kids made open shots. Everyone found their way into the scoring column," Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said.

Faber, the team's lone senior, was honored as part of Senior Night.

Blaine Borderites 54,

Mount Vernon Bulldogs 16

BLAINE — The Borderites dropped the Bulldogs to 1-7 this season.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 70,

Darrington Loggers 23

MOUNT VERNON — Davis Fogle scored 15 points, Canaan Vander Ark scored 11 and the Hurricanes won on Senior Night to improve to 7-5.

"Everyone scored and the seniors were honored at halftime. It was a good night," Hurricanes coach Pat Russell said.

Anacortes Seahawks 68,

Sedro-Woolley Cubs 54

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Braden Thomas and Michael Aggergaard each scored 16 points as the Seahawks overcame a slow start to up their record to 7-2.

Alek Miller scored 13 points and Gaige Berow added 10 for the Seahawks.

"Shot selection and execution wasn't great in the first half and was a lot better in the second half. Michael and Braden found their stroke with most of the passes coming from (Jase) Frydenlund," Seahawks coach Brett Senff said.

