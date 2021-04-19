Saturday's Prep Roundup: Hurricanes roll to big girls' soccer win

Apr. 18—COUPEVILLE — The Mount Vernon Christian high school girls' soccer team showed few signs of a 511-day layoff Saturday when it took to the pitch against Coupeville.

Abby Russell had three goals as the Hurricanes swept aside the Wolves for a 9-0 season-opening victory.

Emily Russell scored two goals, and Kylee Russell, Hannah Van Hofwegen, Caitlyn Vanderkooy and Sophia Schmaus had one each.

Bella Gingerich recorded the shutout in goal, including getting two key saves in the first half.

"Overall, I was very pleased how the girls responded to the year of adversity they, and everyone, have faced," Hurricanes coach Mike Russell said. "Our performance was very good quality and all the work we've been doing since June of last summer really showed up today and the girls were rewarded for all their work."

FOOTBALL

Neah Bay 56,

Concrete Lions 32

CONCRETE — Concrete quarterback Owen Aamot threw for five touchdowns but the Lions couldn't keep up with Neah Bay.

Aamot threw two touchdowns to Robert Reed, who racked up 188 yards on 10 receptions. Aamot also threw one TD each to Adam Culver, Corbin Coggins and Josiah Rider on his way to a 340-yard performance.

Lions coach Arthur Sanchez said the offensive line helped the Lions' totals.

"Our offensive line showed improvement from the last showing and gave Aamot a little extra time to find his receivers," he said.

The Lions (0-2) are scheduled to host La Conner on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

Coupeville Wolves 3,

Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 2

COUPEVILLE — The Hurricanes' record dropped to 2-1 after the five-set loss to the Wolves.

