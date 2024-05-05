Saturday's prep highlights: Wins all around for Unity, SJ-O baseball, softball

May 5—In baseball

The Blue Devils (21-6) got three hits from and another two from to pace their offense. pitched 5 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and only one earned run while driving in two runs at the plate. The Cornjerkers (14-8) got two hits apiece from , and , who also pitched a scoreless final 1 1/3 innings, but it was ultimately a couple runs too short.

The Panthers (9-14) got the best of the Warriors (7-14) in this low-scoring battle, as pitched seven innings of two-run ball, outdueling 's 4 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts. had two hits for LeRoy, and added two RBI. was the only Watseka batter with multiple hits.

's seven strikeouts in six innings on the mound held the Hilltoppers (5-11) in check. Meanwhile, the Bearcats (10-9) took advantage of six Schlarman errors to score most of their runs, led by Cheever's two RBI.

, and each had two hits for the Maroons (15-13) and combined for four RBI, but they needed a little more help to take down Morton.

The Buffaloes (2-17) had a tough time stopping North Vermillion's bats in their doubleheader. , and all had three hits in the first game. Latoz and had two hits in the second game.

The Eagles (9-15) pulled out all the stops in extra innings, as laid down a walk-off suicide squeeze in the bottom of the eighth to get the win. pitched all eight innings, allowing zero earned runs and striking out six batters. led the offense with two hits.

The duo of and powered the Spartans (27-2) to a morning win, each blasting a home run and combining for five hits and four RBI. was just as effective on the mound, striking out seven batters and allowing zero earned runs in six innings of work.

led the Spartans (28-2) with three hits, five RBI and three runs scored. and also tallied three hits, followed by , who homered, and with two hits apiece. had a solid day on the mound, only allowing on earned run and striking out five batters in five innings.

The Storm (9-13) won its first game of the day behind three hits and two doubles from and two hits apiece from and . Albert also got the win on the mound.

The Rockets (18-7) put up seven runs in the first inning to set the tone. blasted a home run and tallied three RBI, had two hits with a triple and three RBI and added a double and two RBI. pitched five innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts. led the Storm (9-14) with two doubles.

Game two for the Rockets (19-7) went even better than the first. pitched four shutout innings with five strikeouts and only two hits allowed. He also had two hits and two RBI at the plate, but that performance was a few batters down the line behind , , and , who all homered, collectively driving in 11 runs.

In softball

did a little bit of everything for the Cornjerkers (13-10), taking the win in the circle and notching a double and triple at the plate to beat the Tigers (3-13). and each tallied three hits, with two of Warner's being home runs to add four RBI. added two hits and three RBI.

Five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning proved enough for the Panthers (24-5). led the winning effort with three hits, two doubles and two RBI, and tallied two hits and four RBI. and led the Hawks (13-14) with two hits and two RBI apiece, with Goodrey connecting for a home run.

. had another three-hit performance to go along with three RBI to lead the Panthers (25-5) to their second win of the day. and both added two hits. pitched a solid six innings with five strikeouts and just one earned run and two hits allowed.

The Hawks (13-15) took another competitive loss in their second game of the day. notched two hits to pace the offense.

The Spartans (23-6) made the most of 's complete-game three-hitter with 11 strikeouts, backing her up with a balanced offensive attack. and each had a pair of hits, and drove in three runs.

Win No. 2 of the day for the Spartans (24-6) came in similar fashion. , and connected on two hits apiece and combined to drive in all eight runs. and scattered 11 hits in the circle to limit Marshall's offense.

flirted with a no-hitter in the Rockets' (16-7-1) first game of the day, only allowing one hit in her five innings with four strikeouts. and each had two hits, and had two RBI.

The Rockets' (17-7-1) second game of the day saw another shutout, this one seven innings from , who struck out four batters and had two hits at the plate. paced the bats with three hits, and doubled with two RBI. Unity's two wins on the day gave the 2024 senior class 100 career wins.

In girls' soccer

The Chargers (10-7) squeaked out a close win thanks to goals from and , assists from and and 14 saves from .

netted a goal in the 49th minute, and that's all the Maroons (10-5-2) needed to earn the win behind 's five saves.

In boys' track and field

Danville led area teams with a score of 97, good enough for a second-place team finish at the Freshman/Sophomore Big 12 Conference meet. Centennial took third with 74 points, Champaign Central finished seventh with 30 and Urbana was ninth with 24. continued his sprinting dominance for the Vikings with wins in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes with respective times of 10.89 and 22.54 seconds. Danville also got a win from , who cleared 6 feet, 0 3/4 inches in the high jump. won the triple jump for the Chargers with a distance of 40 feet, 7 3/4 inches. The Maroons' 3,200-meter relay team of , , and also came away with a win in 8 minutes, 33.28 seconds.