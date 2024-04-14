Saturday's prep highlights: Monticello baseball remains unbeaten

Apr. 14—In baseball

The Conquering Riders (7-5) came through with two runs in the eighth inning to take an extra-innings victory on the road. led the bats with three hits, followed by , and with two apiece. and each had three hits for the Warriors (2-14).

Despite outhitting their opposition, the Knights (9-4) couldn't scratch across enough runs. had two hits to pace the offense.

The Falcons (7-3-1) held on over the last coupke innings to earn a road win. notched three hits out of the leadoff spot, and and followed with two apiece. locked down a scoreless, hitless last two innings on the mound.

nearly pitched a complete game for the Bearcats (6-4), going 6 2/3, recording nine strikeouts and only allowing two hits and two unearned runs. had two hits, and had two RBI to lead the offense. drove in the Comets' (7-8) lone two runs.

After both teams scored six runs in the second inning, the Sages (19-0) clawed their way to one more to stay undefeated. pitched four scoreless innings in relief hit a home run and drove in four runs to lead the offense, and added a homer of his own.

The Comets' (7-7) first game of the day started and ended on a good note, scoring nine runs in the first inning and four in the fifth. tallied two hits and three RBI, and added two hits. pitched three innings of one run ball.

The second game for the Rockets (12-4) was almost identical to the first offensively, but they didn't quite get the same pitching performance, leading to a split for the day.

The Rockets' (12-3) first game of the day was a pitchers' duel, with striking out 10 batters and only allowing three hits in the win. went 1-for-2 with a double.

Tough day at the office for the Panthers (7-6). had one of the team's four hits and drove in the lone run.

In softball

did it all for the Cornjerkers (9-7), getting the win in the circle and pacing the offense with multiple hits, including a home run, and three RBI. , and also each had two or more hits.

and homered for a majority of the Spartans' (12-5) offense, and threw five innings with six strikeouts.

The Rockets (10-5-1) hosted their round robin and won their first game behind ' complete game in the circle and two hits and three runs scored at the plate. , and each had two hits, with Smith hitting a home run, and combined for eight RBI.

The second game of the day for the host Rockets (11-5-1) went even better than the first. pitched a complete game, and drove in three runs with a pair of hits. , and each added two hits.

In girls' soccer

The Bulldogs held on to their 3-1 halftime lead to improve to 4-2-2. and each scored two goals, with assists coming from Walk, , and .

scored a goal in the second half, assisted by , to start a Maroon (5-3) comeback effort, but the deficit proved too much, even with 's 12 saves.

In boys' track and field

Prairie Central took first place as a team with 161 points at its Prairie Central Invite. Ridgeview took second with 138 points, Blue Ridge finished fourth (52) and Fisher was fifth (31). Winners for the Hawks included in the 100-meter dash (11.51 seconds), in the 300 hurdles (41.80) and the 400 relay of Schulz, , Fehr and (43.71). The Mustangs got wins from in the 200 (22.55), 110 hurdles (14.35) and triple jump (12.86 meters); in the discus (36.39 meters); the 800 relay of , , and Martin (1 minute, 32.78 seconds); and the 1,600 relay of Maupin, , and Hoffman (3:33.87). won the shot put for the Knights (14.23 meters).

In girls' track and field

Prairie Central took first place as a team with 147 points at its Prairie Central Invite. Blue Ridge was runner-up for the girls with 112 points, with Ridgeview in third (102) and Fisher in seventh (24). Winners for the Hawks included in the 200-meter dash (27.93 seconds), 100 hurdles (17.19), 300 hurdles (50.11) and pole vault (2.74 meters); in the mile (7 minutes, 10.88 seconds); in the shot put (9.84 meters); and the 3,200 relay of , Toohill, and (12:33.20). Taking wins for the Knights were in the 100 (13.33) and in the triple jump (8.73 meters). The Mustangs got wins from in the 400 (1:07.89) and high jump (1.52 meters), in the discus (26.58 meters), in the long jump (4.54 meters) and the 400 relay of , both Grunlohs and K (53.84). The Bunnies' lone win came in the 800 relay with , , and (1:57.60).