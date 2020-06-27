Saturday's NASCAR Truck race at Pocono postponed until Sunday

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Persistent rain in the area of the track has forced the postponement of Saturday's Truck Series race, which was scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. ET start.  

The race has now now been rescheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday and broadcast live on Fox Sports 1. That will mean NASCAR will try to run three races on Sunday - Trucks in the morning, Xfinity Series at 12:30 p.m. ET and a second Cup Series race at 4 p.m. ET.

As of now, Saturday's Cup Series race is still on schedule for 3:30 p.m. ET start on Fox Sports. However, the forecast calls for a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms through 5 p.m. ET.

Should Saturday's Cup race ultimately be rained out, it will be rescheduled for Noon ET Monday and broadcast live on Fox Sports.

