Saturday's Motocross 2024 Round 3 in Thunder Valley: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Jett Lawrence's crash on Lap 1 of Moto 1 last week in the Hangtown Motocross Classic will make the next several rounds interesting. This week's Round 3 will be a popular program at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado. It's a perfect time for NBC to air the opening motos of each class live coverage of 250 Class Moto 1 and 450 Moto 2 on network television.

Barring a similar problem for Chase Sexton in the coming weeks, it will take a few weeks for Lawrence to erase a deficit of nearly one complete moto as he seeks to earn the 24 points needed to reclaim the red plate while passing Jason Anderson, Justin Cooper, Aaron Plessinger and his brother Hunter Lawrence in the standings.

Haiden Deegan brings a 13-point lead to Colorado in the 250 division after finishing ahead of second-place Levi Kitchen in the first four motos of the season. Plenty of time remains, but it's time for the other 250 riders to challenge for wins.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 3 of the 2024 Motocross season in Lakewood:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Motocross Round 3 at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado, will begin live Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and 4 p.m. ET on NBC as well as Peacock for one hour of coverage before moving back exclusively to Peacock and the NBC Sports App for the remainder of the program. The program will re-air on CNBC at a time still to be determined.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map with timing lines

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Qualification

10:00 a.m.: 450 Class Qualification Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

10:20 a.m.: 450 Class Qualification Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

10:50 a.m.: 250 Class Qualification Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

11:10 a.m.: 250 Class Qualification Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

11:40 a.m.: 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

11:45 a.m.: 450 Class Qualification Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

12:05 p.m.: 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

12:10 p.m.: 450 Class Qualification Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

12:30 p.m.: 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

12:35 p.m.: 250 Class Qualification Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

12:55 p.m.: 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

1:00 p.m.: 250 Class Qualification Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

Race program

1:45 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race

2:00 p.m.: 250 Consolation Race

3:15 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1

4:15 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1 Live on NBC

5:15 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2 Live on NBC

6:15 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

