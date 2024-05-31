Saturday's Motocross 2024 Round 2 in Hangtown: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

The Pro Motocross Series moves north to the Sacramento area but remains in California for the second round of 2024 as dirt bike riders tackle the Hangtown Classic in Rancho Cordova.

Jett Lawrence kept his perfect record of Motocross wins alive by sweeping both motos last week at Fox Raceway. Still, he faced challenges from his brother Hunter Lawrence and Chase Sexton, suggesting it is becoming increasingly difficult to dominate the competition.

Lawrence is the defending winner of this race with Dylan Ferrandis and Cooper Webb rounding out the podium.

In the 250 division, Haiden Deegan called his shot early in the week by saying he thought he would be the rider to beat now that Hunter and Justin Cooper had moved up to the 450 class. He made good on his promise by sweeping the motos in his division.

Motocross: Haiden Deegan declared winner at Fox Raceway four hours after end of 250 race

Haiden Deegan’s victory in Moto 2 was under review after he rode off course in that race and may not have slowed sufficiently.

Hunter Lawrence is the defending winner of this round with Justin Cooper and Haiden Deegan rounding out the podium.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 2 of the 2024 Motocross season in Rancho Cordova:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Motocross Round 2 at Hangtown in Rancho Cordova, California, will begin live Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App, with a re-air on CNBC at 2 a.m. ET on Monday.

Race Day Live will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map with timing lines

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Qualification

11:00 a.m.: 250 Class Qualification Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

11:20 a.m.: 250 Class Qualification Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

11:50 a.m.: 450 Class Qualification Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

12:10 p.m.: 450 Class Qualification Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

12:40 p.m.: 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

12:45 p.m.: 250 Class Qualification Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

1:05 p.m.: 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

1:10 p.m.: 250 Class Qualification Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

1:30 p.m.: 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

1:35 p.m.: 450 Class Qualification Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

1:55 p.m.: 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

2:00 p.m.: 450 Class Qualification Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

Race program

2:45 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier

3:00 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier

4:11p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

5:10 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1

6:23 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

7:26 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2

