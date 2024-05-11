Advertisement

Follow Saturday's matches live

Saturday's fixtures graphic: Fulham v Man City 12:30, Bournemouth v Brentford 15:00, Everton v Sheffield United 15:00, Newcastle v Brighton 15:00, Tottenham v Burnley 15:00, West Ham v Luton Town 15:00, Wolves v Crystal Palace 15:00, Nottingham Forest v Chelsea 17:30
All times BST [BBC]

There are eight Premier League games taking place today, and you can stay updated with all of them via our live page.

Keep up with all the action and reaction here.