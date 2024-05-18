Saturday's Maine college roundup: Bowdoin men's lacrosse reaches semifinals of NCAA Div. III tournament

May 18—Bowdoin scored six unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to rally for a 12-7 win over NESCAC foe Middlebury in the NCAA Division III men's lacrosse tournament on Saturday in Rochester, New York.

The Polar Bears (14-5) advance to the semifinals and will face the Rochester Institute of Technology at 3 p.m. Sunday. Middlebury ends the season 12-8.

Jason Lach scored five times for Bowdoin, while Sam Raye-Steiner added two goals. Matt Ward recorded a goal and four assists, Will Byrne had a goal and two assists, and Oliver Bernstein, Liam Tasker and Casey Ryan also scored.

Robert Hobbs stopped eight shots for the Polar Bears.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

COLBY 7, WESLEYAN 5: Tori Congdon, Julia Maimos and Tate Ban scored in the second quarter as the Mules (13-6) took the lead for good in win over the Cardinals (16-4) in the third round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Middletown, Connecticut.

Ally Franz, Zoey Verbesey, Cami McDonald and Kins Helmer also scored for Colby (13-6), which advances to face William Smith at 1 p.m. Sunday. The winner moves on to the national semifinals on Thursday.

BASEBALL

ALBANY 4, MAINE 3: Jared Toby's RBI single in the top of the ninth inning lifted the Great Danes (15-33-1, 10-13 America East) past the Black Bears (12-37, 8-15) in a regular-season finale in Orono, preventing Maine from qualifying for the conference playoffs.

Home runs by Jeremiah Jenkins and Nick White helped Maine erase an early 2-0 deficit and grab a 3-2 lead in the sixth. Albany tied the game in the top of the eighth.

WASHINGTON & JEFFERSON 7, COLBY 0: Dante DiMatteo pitched a three-hitter while striking out 10 and walking four as the Presidents (33-13) beat the Mules (29-12) in an elimination game in the NCAA Division III regionals in Cortland, New York.

Brian Feldman homered and drove in two runs.

Brady O'Brien had two hits, including a double, for Colby.

HUSSON 4, EASTERN CONNECTICUT 2: Matt Holmes hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Eagles (24-11) past the Warriors (29-15) an elimination game at the NCAA Division III regional in Storrs, Connecticut.

Husson will face Endicott or New Platz in another elimination game on Sunday.

Connor Abood pitched six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out five and walking three to earn the win. Alex Smith and Ryan Robb combined for three innings of scoreless relief.

Cam Rendall was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

SOFTBALL

WILLIAMS 4, HUSSON 0: Sadie Leonard pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and four walks as the Ephs (26-11) beat the Eagles (37-6) to win the Bangor regional in Orono and advance to the super regionals in the NCAA Division III tournament.

Josie Cornell and Julia Gregoire each had a single for Husson. Ana Lang pitched six innings, allowing seven hits while striking out five and walking one.

