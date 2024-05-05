SATURDAY'S HS SOFTBALL: North Pocono's Bell tosses three-inning no-hitter

Amelia Bell tossed a three-inning no-hitter to lead North Pocono to a 15-0 win over Nanticoke Area in a nonleague softball game Saturday at North Pocono.

Bell added one hit, one RBI and three runs. Ellie Ambrosechia had two hits, including a double, four RBIs and three runs, Emma Guse had two hits and an RBI and Kylie Mastillo had two hits and two runs for North Pocono.

North Pocono 15, Nanticoke Area 0

Nanticoke Area 000 00 — 0

North Pocono 1203 00 — 15

WP: Amelia Bell 3IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 4BB, 4SO

LP: Kelsey Clark 2⅓IP, 10H, 15R, 5ER, 6BB, 2SO

2B: Ellie Ambrosechia (NP), Paige Dymek (NP), Ava Tanfield (NP).

Record: NP 10-4

Mid Valley 15, Western Wayne 2

At Western Wayne, Ava Hazleton struck out nine and allowed just two runs, leading Mid Valley to a five-inning victory over Western Wayne in a Division II game.

Krista Cortazar paced the offense with three hits, while Chiara Zavislak and Parker Bennett added two hits apiece.

Emily Romanowski and Raegan Palmer scored Western Wayne’s lone runs, and Khloe Mistishin added a hit and an RBI.

Mid Valley 15, Western Wayne 2

Mid Valley 041 55 — 15

Western Wayne 200 00 — 2

WP: Ava Hazelton 5IP, 4H, 2R, 1ER, 2BB, 9SO

LP: Adysen Wargo 4IP, 9H, 13R, 5ER, 4BB, 2SO

2B: Chiara Zavislak (MV).

3B: Chiara Zavislak (MV), Elise Larson (MV), Krista Cortazar (MV), Adysen Wargo (WW).

HR: Jordan Carroll (MV).

Records: MV 15-1; 10-1; WW 4-11, 1-10

Carbondale Area 11, Lakeland 5

At Carbondale Area, Leila Esgro and Rori Esgro each had three hits as the Chargerettes defeated Lakeland in a Division II-III crossover.

Winning pitcher Riley Pietrowski struck out seven.

Kamri Naniewicz had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Lakeland.

Carbondale Area 11, Lakeland 5

Lakeland 002 002 1 — 5

Carbondale Area 231 230 x — 11

WP: Riley Pietrowski 7IP, 5H, 5R, 1ER, 7BB, 7SO

LP: Olivia Lach 6IP, 17H, 11R, 8ER, 4BB, 5SO

2B: Leila Esgro (CAR), Rori Esgro (CAR), Riley Pietrowski (CAR), Alyssa Lewis (CAR), Kamri Naniewicz (LAK).

Records: CA 5-8; LAK 3-11