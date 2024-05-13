SATURDAY'S HS SOFTBALL: Babyak's no-hitter sparks Wallenpaupack against Scranton Prep

Wallenpaupack’s Clara Babyak tossed a no-hitter with no walks as the Lady Buckhorns held off Scranton Prep, 3-2, in a Lackawanna League Division I softball game Saturday at Connell Park.

Babyak hit two batters and the Lady Buckhorns committed three errors.

Emily Sterner and Carly Weist each had two hits for Wallenpaupack.

Bella Dennebaum and Emelia Williams had RBIs for the Classics.

Wallenpaupack 3, Scranton Prep 2

Wallenpaupack 001 101 0 — 3

Scranton Prep 002 000 0 — 2

WP: Clara Babyak 7IP, 0H, 2R, 0ER, 0BB, 1SO

LP: Ella Salak 7IP, 8H, 3R, 3ER, 1BB, 1SO

Records: WAL 15-3, 12-2; SP 5-10, 3-10.

Riverside 2, Old Forge 1

At Old Forge, Zoey Zimorowicz had three hits, including two doubles, as Riverside defeated Old Forge in a Division II game.

The Lady Devils’ loss clinches the Division II title for Mid Valley.

Winning pitcher Alyssa Fox struck out 11.

Karen Sickle led Old Forge, striking out 13 through eight innings.

Riverside 2, Old Forge 1

Riverside 000 001 01 — 2

Old Forge 000 000 10 — 1

WP: Alyssa Fox 8IP, 3H, 1R, 1ER, 1BB, 11SO

LP: Karen Sickle 8IP, 6H, 2R, 2ER, 1BB, 13SO

2B: Zoey Zimorowicz (RIV) 2.

Records: OF 15-4, 12-2; RIV 10-8, 6-8.

Abington Heights 9, North Pocono 6

At Abington Heights, Lindsey Tasker had three hits, including two doubles, four RBIs and two runs to lead the Lady Comets to a Division I victory over North Pocono.

Riley Knott had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs, Cecelia O’Malley added two hits, including a double, and two runs and Isabelle Wilmont chipped in a hit, two RBIs and a run for Abington Heights.

Kylie Mastillo had three hits, including a home run and a double, for North Pocono.

Abington Heights 9, North Pocono 6

North Pocono 100 014 0 — 6

Abington Heights 120 303 x — 9

WP: Lauren Stalica 7IP, 9H, 6R, 6ER, 3BB, 8SO

LP: Amelia Bell 6IP, 10H, 9R, 9ER, 5BB, 5SO

2B: Kylie Mastillo (NP), Riley Knott (AH), Lindsey Tasker (AH) 2, Cecelia O’Malley (AH).

HR: Kylie Mastillo (NP).

Records: AH 13-5; 10-4; NP 13-5, 9-5.

Holy Cross 6, Dunmore 3

At Holy Cross, Peyton Graboske had two hits and a pair of RBIs as the Lady Crusaders defeated Dunmore in Division II play.

Mia Scalese earned the win, striking out five and only allowing two hits.

Sophia Summa and Bella Pasko recorded the lone hits for Dunmore, both doubles.

Holy Cross 6, Dunmore 3

Dunmore 000 003 0 — 3

Holy Cross 040 020 x — 6

WP: Mia Scalese 5⅓IP, 2H, 3R, 3ER, 3BB, 5SO

LP: Rachel Walsh 6IP, 5H, 6R, 1ER, 3BB, 5SO

2B: Sophia Summa (DUN), Bella Pasko (DUN).

Records: HC 13-5, 10-4; DUN 10-7, 6-7.

West Scranton 11, Scranton 1

At West Scranton, Amelia Noll struck out six and allowed just one hit, leading the Lady Invaders past Scranton in a Division I game.

Noll also had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs.

Kennedy Bittenbender had Scranton’s lone hit.

West Scranton 11, Scranton 1

Scranton 100 00 — 1

West Scranton 140 24 — 11

WP: Amelia Noll 5IP, 1H, 1R, 0ER, 2BB, 6SO

LP: Jordan Woyshnar 4⅔IP, 7H, 11R, 10ER, 11BB, 2SO

2B: Amelia Noll (WS), Mia Tallo (WS).

Records: WS 6-11, 3-9; SCR 0-19, 0-13.