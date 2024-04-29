SATURDAY'S HS ROUNDUP: Crestwood defeats Scranton Prep in battle of unbeatens in girls lacrosse

Jackie Gallagher scored five goals and Gia Caporuscio added four as Crestwood defeated Scranton Prep, 12-7, on Saturday morning in a Wyoming Valley Conference girls lacrosse game.

Crestwood remained undefeated and improved to 13-0 in the WVC. Scranton Prep suffered its first loss of the season.

The outcome also impacted the District 2 Class 2A lacrosse playoff power rating standings. Crestwood (14-1 overall, .747) leads with Abington Heights (10-1, .797) second, Wyoming Seminary (10-1, .697), and Scranton Prep (10-1, .688) fourth.

Abington Heights still has five games remaining in the regular season which includes a game at Scranton Prep on May 8.

Hannah Ziggler contributed one goal, Gallgher had two assists, and Morgan Koons stopped 10 shots.

Alexa Kleinberger and McKenna Toolan each had two goals for Scranton Prep.

Crestwood 12, Scranton Prep 7

CRE Goals: Jackie Gallagher 5, Gia Caporuscio 4, Hannah Ziggler 2 Ella Novelli 1. Assists: Gallagher 2, Jordan Andrews 2, Caporuscio 1, Malia 1. Saves: Morgan Koons 10.

SP Goals: Alexa Kleinberger 2, McKenna Toolan 2, Claire McGrath 1, Mira Sheehan 1, Summer Larabee 1. Assists: Kleinberger 2, Grace Kotchek 1. Saves: Jayna McIntyre 5.

Records: CRE 13-0, SP 8-1.

Delaware Valley 13, Holy Redeemer 6

Ava Kraszewski scored five goals to lead Delaware Valley to a win in the WVC.

Holy Redeemer (2-7) 0 1 2 3 — 6

Delaware Valley (5-4) 2 3 6 2 — 13

HR Goals: M. Albrecht 3, G. Parous 2, A. Descak 1. Saves: I. Curley 7.

DV Goals: Ava Kraszewski 5, Maya Jean-Francois 2, Carrigan McCormack 2, Rhyanne Rettinger 2, Grace Kloetzer 1, Brooke Palmeri 1. Assists: Jean-Francois 1. Saves: Jaida Palacios 4, Hailey Burke 4.

Tunkhannock 9, North Pocono 6

At Tunkhannock, Harley Appleby scored five goals and assisted on a sixth goal to lead the Lady Tigers.

Amaya Monacelli had four goals for North Pocono.

TUNK: Goals-assists: Harley Appleby 5-1; Maddie Bevin 2-1; Page Adams 1-1; Kayla Griffin 1-2. Saves: Emmalyn Westfield 13

NP: Goals-assists: Amaya Monacelli 4-0; Ashley Wright 1-2; Nora Smith 1-0; Morgan Foytack 0-1; Melvina Evans 0-1. Saves: Rachel Tellez 9

Boys volleyball

Northampton defeated Abington Heights. 3-1, in a nonleague game.

Jackson McGuiness had 11 kills and 12 digs, Shawn Theodore had nine kills, and Chris Cummings had 25 digs for Abington Heights.

Northampton (10-6) 25 28 22 25

Abington Heights (6-5) 17 26 25 18

Boys lacrosse

At Kittatinny, New Jersey, Peyton LaRocco had three goals and three assists to help unbeaten Delaware Valley win a nonleague match.

Noah Rabolli also scored three goals for the Warriors (13-0).

Justin Kalitsnik won 19 of 21 faceoffs, giving him a school-record 721 for his career. The previous mark was 707 set by 2018 graduate Anton Mackey, who had been a Delaware Valley assistant coach the past two seasons.

Delaware Valley (13-0) 2 4 6 2 — 14

Kittatinny, N.J. (2-8) 2 2 1 1 — 6

DV goals-assists: Peyton LaRocco 3-3; Owen Kelly 1-5; Noah Rabolli 3-1; Bryson Mackey 2-0; Tyler Husejnovic 1-0, Michael Iuzzolino 2-0; Colin McGarvey 1-0; Justin Kalitsnik 1-0. Saves: Keegan Heath 7

KIT goals-assists: Greg Roycraft 1-0; Matt Stenowitz 2-0; Nico Martinez 1-1; Callum Trillings 1-0; Carter Festa 1-0. Saves: Owen McGill 10