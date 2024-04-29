SATURDAY'S HS BASEBALL: Waters sparks Chargers

Robert Waters had four hits and struck out seven batters as Carbondale Area defeated Hanover Area, 10-6, in a nonleague baseball game Saturday.

Shane Herbert and Krystel Calderon added two hits apiece.

Brady Fallon hit a home run to pace Hanover Area's offense.

Carbondale Area 10, Hanover Area 6

Hanover Area 022 011 0 — 6

Carbondale Area 103 033 x — 10

WP: Robert Waters 5⅔IP, 5H, 6R, 4ER, 1BB, 7SO

LP: Nick Schiel 5IP, 8H, 7R, 5ER, 1BB, 9SO

HR: Brady Fallon (HA).

Pitch count: Schiel (HAN) 101; Kratz (HAN) 21; Waters (CAR) 102; Ulmer (CAR) 14.

Wallenpaupack 5, Pleasant Valley 4

At Wallenpaupack, Logan Caruso only allowed two hits in three innings of relief, lifting the Buckhorns to a comeback win against Pleasant Valley.

Trailing by one run in the bottom of the fifth, the Buckhorns scored three runs to take a 5-3 advantage.

Gannon Decker, Jordan Santiago and Greg Van Gorder had two hits apiece for Wallenpaupack.

Wallenpaupack 5, Pleasant Valley 4

Pleasant Valley 002 100 1 — 4

Wallenpaupack 200 030 x — 5

WP: Logan Caruso 3IP, 2H, 1R, 1ER, 0BB, 2SO

LP: L Smith 5IP, 8H, 5R, 5ER, 1BB, 1SO

2B: Eli Peifer (WAL) 2, D Lucas (PV).

Pitch count: Smith (PV) 73; Borger (PV) 9; Van Gorder (WAL) 65; Caruso (WAL) 44.

Valley View 9, Abington Heights 2

At Valley View, Zach Cwalinksi recorded three hits and four RBIs in the Cougars' Division I victory over Abington Heights.

Dante Ruby added three hits, including two doubles.

Tate Penatsuglio and Harshal Patel scored the lone runs for Abington Heights with Patel adding a hit.

Valley View 9, Abington Heights 2

Abington Heights 100 100 0 — 2

Valley View 022 302 x — 9

WP: Tyler Scoblick 5IP, 2H, 2R, 2ER, 8BB, 5SO

LP: J.P. Kehoe 2IP, 5H, 2R, 2ER, 0BB, 1SO

2B: Quinn Rissinger (VV), Dante Ruby (VV) 2, Zach Cwalinski (VV) 2.

Holy Redeemer 11, Holy Cross 7

At Holy Cross, the top three batters in the Holy Redeemer lineup accounted for six of the Royals’ nine hits in a win over Holy Cross in the annual Holy War on the baseball field.

Luke Kopec, Drew Cisney and Cody Quaglia had a combined six hits, six runs and five RBIs. Winning pitcher Zach Schultz drove in two, and Jeff Kelsall had three RBIs in the win.

Nic Borgia, AJ Piestrak and David Jennings each had two hits for Holy Cross, and teammate Joshua Lentowski drove in two runs.

Holy Redeemer 11, Holy Cross 7

Holy Redeemer 000 245 0 — 11

Holy Cross 000 041 2 — 7

WP: Zach Schultz 3IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 6SO

LP: Nic Borgia 4IP, 3H, 2R, 2ER, 2BB, 1SO

2B: Luke Kopec (HR), Joshua Lentowski (HC), David Jennings (HC) 2, Cody Quaglia (HR) 2, Drew Cisney (HR) 2.

Pitches: HC: Schultz 55, Binker 67, Cisney 26. RIV: Georgetti 18, Lentowski 39, Borgia 57, Lalli 15, Sherry 9.

Susquehanna 3, Blue Ridge 1

William Marcy struck out 11 batters and allowed just one run in Susquehanna’s Division III victory over Blue Ridge.

Travis Rooney had two hits and two RBIs.

In the bottom of the first inning, Brendan Marvin hit the first varsity home run of his career, leading the Blue Ridge offense.

Susquehanna 3, Blue Ridge 1

Blue Ridge 000 100 0 — 1

Susquehanna 101 010 x — 3

WP: William Marcy 5IP, 4H, 1R, 1ER, 0BB, 11SO

LP: Brendan Marvin 6IP, 4H, 3R, 1ER, 1BB, 7SO

2B: Brandon Carpenetti (BR) 2.

HR: Brendan Marvin (BR).

Pitch count: Marvin (BR) 85; Stone (SUS) 35; Marcy (SUS) 81.

Montrose 13, Lakeland 6

At Montrose, Patrick McComb led Montrose with a double and four RBIs as the Meteors defeated Lakeland in Lackawanna League play.

CJ McGee was the winning pitcher, striking out five batters and only allowing two earned runs.

Alex Woodward and David Naniewicz paced Lakeland with a pair of hits each.

Montrose 13, Lakeland 6

Lakeland 006 000 0 — 6

Montrose 050 404 x — 13

WP: CJ McGee 4IP, 7H, 6R, 2ER, 4BB, 5SO

LP: Justin King 4IP, 6H, 6R, 5ER, 3BB, 1SO

2B: Patrick McComb (MON), Tyler Uram (LAK), Riley Rovinsky (LAK).

Pitch count: King (LAK) 72; Naniewicz (LAK) 35; Patuk (LAK) 24; McGee (MON) 96; Aukema (MON) 26; Sorensen (MON) 28.