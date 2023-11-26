Here are Saturday's high school sports results for the Appleton and Green Bay area

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kimberly 58, Brookfield East 50

KIMBERLY - The Papermakers figured out the Spartans’ zone in the second half on the way to the season-opening nonconference win.

Kate McGinnis scored 17 points to lead Kimberly, including 15 in the second half. Haylie Dulas added 15 points and Emily Urban scored 14.

Brookfield East 24 26 - 50

Kimberly 25 33 - 58

Brookfield East: Kovacic 16, Doyle 2, Christenson 6, Kelley 20, Schoen 3, Burgher 3. 3-pt: Kovacic, Christenson 2, Kelley, Schoen. FT: 14-22. Fouls: 22.

Kimberly: Urban 14, McGinnis 17, Ebben 2, Asman 2, Dulas 15, Van Vonderen 6, Krueger 2. 3-pt: Urban, McGinnis 3, Dulas. FT: 17-33. Fouls: 18.

Appleton East 62, Sun Prairie East 34

WALES - The Patriots led by 14 points at halftime in the victory over the Cardinals at the Kettle Moraine Thanksgiving Classic.

Lilly Meulemans led Appleton East with 16 points. Lindsey Gerard added 14 points.

The Patriots improve their record to 4-0.

Sun Prairie East 18 16 - 34

Appleton East 32 30 - 62

Sun Prairie East: Vogler 2, Bradley 14, Cleveland 5, Place 4, Devon 3, Kavanaugh 4, Martin 2. 3-pt: Bradley, Cleveland, Devon. FT: 9-17. Fouls: 11.

Appleton East: Doszak 3, Schwan 2, Ott 5, Gerard 14, Schwartz 4, Meulemans 16, Neubauer 8, Sweeney 8, Jazdzewski 2. 3-pt: Doszak, Gerard 2, Meulemans 4, Sweeney. FT: 5-6. Fouls: 15.

Pewaukee 73, Hortonville 56 (Friday)

WALES - Amy Terrian scored 36 points to lead the Pirates over the Polar Bears at the Kettle Moraine Thanksgiving Classic.

Mikayla Werner led Hortonville with 20 points.

Pewaukee 35 38 - 73

Hortonville 27 29 - 56

Pewaukee: Pieper 6, Janowski 17, Amy Terrian 36, Anna Terrian 3, Chabot 8, Spitzner 3. 3-pt: Amy Terrian 5, Anna Terrian, Spitzner. FT: 14-16.

Hortonville: Lillie 2, Welson 9, Heraly 9, Werner 20, Martin 7, Harlow 2, Kardyn Peppler 7. 3-pt: Heraly 3, Welson, Martin. FT: 9-11.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Stevens Point 73, Bay Port 55

SUAMICO - The Panthers outscored the Pirates 40-29 in the second half to pull away for the nonconference win.

Blake Buchinger led Bay Port with 12 points. Caden Hendricks and Sawyer Durkee each scored 11.

SPASH was led by Grant Chandonais with 26 points.

Stevens Point 33 40 - 73

Bay Port 26 29 - 55

Stevens Point: Konopacki 4, Combs 2, Marschke 4, Chandonais 26, Makalin 11, Ananiadis 2, Suehs 15, Fox 9. 3-pt: Suehs 5, Fox, Chandonais. FT: 6-8. Fouls: 12.

Bay Port: Durkee 11, Janus 6, Binns 5, Gering 2, Hendricks 11, Cornette 8, Buchinger 12. 3-pt: Durkee 2, Janus 2, Hendricks 2, Buchinger 2, Binns, Cornette. FT: 5-10. Fouls: 12.

The Prairie School 77, St. Mary Catholic 68

FOX CROSSING - LaTrevion Fenderson scored 23 points and Ben Fiegel had 20 to lead the Hawks to the nonconference win over the Zephyrs.

Noah Czarneski scored 19 points to lead SMC, including 15-for-18 at the free throw line.

Braeden Brenn added 17 points, Fisher MacKenzie scored 14 and Mason Uhlenbrauck had 12 for the Zephyrs.

The Prairie School 33 44 - 77

St. Mary Catholic 29 39 - 68

The Prairie School: Eeg 10, Fenderson 23, Vanoss 3, Perry 4, Peterson 4, Fiegel 20, Roehl-Landrum 13.

St. Mary Catholic: Brenn 17, Fairweather 4, Uhlenbrauck 12, Fields 2, MacKenzie 14, Czarneski 19. 3-pt: MacKenzie 3, Uhlenbrauck 3. FT: 23-33. Fouls: 21.

Peshtigo 67, Crivitz 58

CRIVITZ - Dominik Baxter scored 24 points to lead Peshtigo to the victory.

Carter Roeder added 14 points and Will McMahon scored 11 for Peshtigo.

Crivitz was led by Tegan Werner with 13 points. Kaden Klaver added 12 and Colten Tarmann scored 11.

Peshtigo 33 34 - 67

Crivitz 26 32 - 58

Peshtigo: Bickel 5, Williams 8, McMahon 11, Baxter 24, Reiswitz 5, Roeder 14. 3-pt: Baxter 4, Bickel, Williams, McMahon, Roeder. FT: 11-18. Fouls: 16.

Crivitz: Orlando 4, Vandermause 2, Thoma 7, Werner 13, Tarmann 11, Klaver 12, Flowers 2, Polomis 7. 3-pt: Tarmann 3, Klaver 2. FT: 7-15. Fouls: 17.

BOYS HOCKEY

Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha 4, Madison West 1

MADISON - The Rockets scored two goals in each of the first two periods to beat the Regents.

Ben Carey scored two goals for NHM. Drew Drach and Ty Laabs also scored. Laabs, Mark Sutton and Cartyr Simonson had assists.

Rockets goalie John Horneck made 36 saves.

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Notre Dame 1

EAU CLAIRE - Dylan Byrne scored two goals for the Old Abes in the victory over the Tritons.

Wyatt Herres scored for Notre Dame, with Ian Aitken getting the assist.

Tritons goalie Lleyton Jaschke had 21 saves.

Madison Memorial 4, De Pere 0

MADISON - Ryder Richards had a goal and an assist for the Spartans in the win over the Voyageurs.

De Pere used two goalies, with Keegan Handrick getting 25 saves and Dominic Allen making two saves.

GIRLS HOCKEY

St. Croix Valley 4, Bay Area 3

BALDWIN - Morgan Kivel had two goals and two assists for the Fusion in the victory over the Ice Bears.

Bay Area goals were scored by Addison Dahl, Ava McDonald and Emily Bill. McDonald, Addison Gady and Carly Ebeling had assists.

Parker Bartholomaus made 15 saves and Reese Spiering had eight saves for Bay Area in goal.

