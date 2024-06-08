Saturday's high school roundup: Yarmouth baseball tops York on two-run bunt in Class B South semifinal

Jun. 8—Jack Janczuk's one-out squeeze bunt in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Andrew Cheever with the tying run and David Swift with the winning run as Yarmouth, the No. 2 seed, rallied for a 5-4 win over No. 3 York in a Class B South baseball semifinal Saturday in Yarmouth.

The Clippers (14-4) will play for a second straight regional title on Tuesday at St. Joseph's College against Greely or Cape Elizabeth.

Saturday's game was twice delayed by thunder and lightning and lasted longer than four hours.

Cheever had two hits and earned the win in relief.

Ben Brown had two doubles and two singles for the Wildcats (12-6), who erased a 3-2 deficit with two fifth-inning runs. Brody Gullison and John Jacobsohn each had two RBI.

SACOPEE VALLEY 11, MT. ABRAM 1: The second-seeded Hawks (14-4) opened with six runs in the bottom of the first inning, fueled by a two-run double from Bryce Stacy, as they dispatch the third-seeded Roadrunners (12-6) in five innings in a Class C South semifinal at Hiram.

James Ritter earned the win, allowing one run on two hits while fanning nine in 4 2/3 innings. He also drove in three runs.

SOFTBALL

WINDHAM 8, PORTLAND 0: Brooke Gerry struck out 12 while over five innings while allowing only one hit, and also paced the offense with three hits, three steals and four runs scored as the top-ranked Eagles (18-0) beat the fifth-seeded Bulldogs (14-5) in a Class A South semifinal at Windham.

The Eagles took the lead in the first inning when Gerry scored on a groundout by Jaydn Kimball. They added three runs in the third, aided by RBI singles from Stella Jarvais and Kimball, then tacked on three more runs in the fourth and another in the fifth.

Losing pitcher Sadie Armstrong got the only hit for Portland. Kennedy Kimball finished off the 1-hitter for the Eagles with two hitless innings.

The defending Class A champions, ranked No. 1 in the Varsity Maine top 10, will play No. 2 Cheverus for the regional title Tuesday at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

YORK 10, GARDINER 0: The top-seeded Wildcats (18-0) got home runs from Maddie Fitzgerald and Sarah Orso as they advanced to the Class B South final with a six-inning win over the fifth-seeded Tigers (12-7) in York.

McKayla Kortes pitched a one-hitter, and also had two hits and two RBI. York, the reigning Class B champion, finished with 14 hits, including three by Emily Estes.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

FREEPORT 13, YORK 7: Lana DiRusso scored four goals to pace the second-seeded Falcons (14-1) to a Class B quarterfinal win over the 10th-seeded Wildcats (6-10) in Freeport.

Kiley Webber added three goals, while Mia Levesque, Emma White and Reed Proscia chipped in with two apiece.

Freeport next faces sixth-seeded Messalonskee, a 10-5 winner over No. 3 Brunswick.

Ava Fontane led York with four goals. Sophia Luchette tossed in two and Emma Joyce also scored.

WAYNFLETE 18, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 5: Lydia Birknes scored five goals and Skylar Harris and Chloe Marblestone added four apiece as the second-seeded Flyers (11-4) rode a 10-0 first-half run to a Class C quarterfinal victory over the No. 7 Panthers (6-9) in Portland.

The Flyers also got three goals and two assists from Tilsley Kelly. They'll meet Lincoln Academy or Traip Academy in the semifinals on Wednesday.

NYA was paced by four goals from Ava Wilkinson.

MARANACOOK/WINTHROP 17, MORSE 11: The top-seeded Black Bears (14-1) broke a 7-7 tie with five straight goals late in the second quarter, pulling away for a Class C quarterfinal win over the eighth-seeded Shipbuilders (6-9) in Readfield.

Celia Bergdahl, a sophomore, and Stella Stewart, a freshman, led the Black Bears with four goals apiece. Cooper Davis and Ashley Deschamp each added three goals.

Olive Beeton tallied five goals Morse. Zoe Avery and Lillian Pomerleau both scored twice.

BOYS' LACROSSE

MARANACOOK/WINTHROP 13, WAYNFLETE 5: Lucas Woodruff made eight saves and the top-seeded Black Bears (14-1) used a dominant defense to beat the No. 9 Flyers (5-9) in a Class C quarterfinal in Readfield.

Owen Lyons and Bennett Ross each recorded three goals and three assists, Ethan Chilton also scored three times, and Jacob Lyons added two goals.

Nico Kirby Waynflete with two goals. Tommy Marston, Fletcher Polsky and Jacob Woodman were the other goal scorers for the Flyers.

Copy the Story Link