Saturday's high school baseball and softball scores
Baseball
Adelanto 2, South El Monte 0
Alhambra 9, Montebello 6
Aquinas 10, El Rancho 0
Arcadia 5, Crescenta Valley 1
Ayala 10, Claremont 4
Banning 5, Desert Hot Springs 0
Birmingham 4, Taft 2
Bishop Amat 7, Arlington 2
Bonita 7, Glendora 6
Brentwood 4, Windward 0
Burbank 1, Burbank Burroughs 0
Cajon 9, Beaumont 1
Calabasas 5, Agoura 2
Camarillo 3, Simi Valley 2
Central City Value 12, Camino Nuevo Dalzell 7
Charter Oak 3, West Covina 1
Chino Hills 6, Los Osos 4
Coachella Valley 7, Indio 4
Colony 8, Alta Loma 4
Corona 12, Eastvale Roosevelt 6
Corona Centennial 7, King 3
Crossroads 11, Lennox Academy 1
Crossroads Christian 20, Bethel Christian 8
Diamond Ranch 4, Northview 3
Duarte 16, Workman 14
Dymally 26, Animo Robinson 7
El Camino Real 4, Cleveland 3
El Toro 2, Garden Grove Pacifica 1
Environmental 9, Animo leadership 8
Fulton 11, Northridge Academy 1
Glendale 5, Hoover 1
Granada Hills 15, Chatsworth 0
Heritage 1, Moreno Valley 0
Hesperia Christian 16, Desert Christian 9
Highland 6, Paraclete 5
Jurupa Valley 5, Bosco Tech 2
Lakeside 8, Valley View 6
LA Marshall 8, Bravo 0
La Mirada 10, Gahr 2
Lawndale 8, Hawthorne 3
Lone Pine 17, Trona 3
Lompoc Cabrillo 6, Santa Maria St. Joseph 3
Long Beach Wilson 3, Lakewood 0
Maranatha 3, Valencia 2
Mendez 17, RFK Community 1
Millikan 14, Long Beach Poly 1
Mission Prep 6, Lompoc 4
Moorpark 7, Oak Park 1
Nogales 13, Azusa 3
Norco 4, Corona Santiago 2
Northwood 6, Portola 1
Oak Hills 6, Hesperia 2
Ocean View 3, Katella 1
Orange County Pacifica Christian 13, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 6
Pasadena 7, Muir 2
Patriot 5, Bosco Tech 2
Redlands East Valley 9, Redlands 5
Rialto 8, Jurupa Hills 2
Ridgecrest Burroughs 2, Serrano 0
Rolling Hills Prep 10, Compton 1
Royal 6, Rio Mesa 1
Roybal 9, Hollywood 1
San Dimas 10, Covina 3
Santa Ynez 2, Morro Bay 1
Shalhevet 6, Ambassador 3
SOCES 7, East Valley 2
Sotomayor 10, King/Drew 0
St. Bonaventure 15, Dunn 5
Stella 17, Washington Prep 5
St. Paul 12, St. Genevieve 1
Sultana 2, Apple Valley 0
Summit 7, Kaiser 0
Sun Valley Poly 5, North Hollywood 1
Sylmar 7, Roosevelt 0
Tesoro 10, Riverside Poly 2
Twentynine Palms 13, Desert Mirage 12
Upland 5, Rancho Cucamonga 4
Vaughn 8, VAAS 2
Venice 6, Pasadena Marshall 1
Verdugo Hills 10, Monroe 0
Whittier 1, Savanna 0
Wiseburn Da Vinci 8, New Roads 2
WISH Academy 4, Crenshaw 3
Yucaipa 4, Citrus Valley 0
Yucca Valley 18, Cathedral City 0
Softball
Angelou 13, Jefferson 8
Animo Bunche 19, Annenberg 8
Arleta 19, Grant 0
Coastal Christian 21, Shandon 2
Community Charter 12, Triumph Charter 9
Downey 18, Lynwood 3
Eagle Rock 9, Franklin 1
Garden Grove Pacifica 5, Capistrano Valley 1
Granada Hills 11, El Camino Real 0
Harbor Teacher 11, King/Drew 6
LA Marshall 14, Lincoln 3
Lennox Academy 3, Hawthorne 2
Lompoc Cabrillo 2, Mission College Prep 2
Newbury Park 3, Saugus 2
Norco 10, La Mirada 1
Oaks Christian 14, Rio Mesa 7
Rio Hondo Prep 1, Sierra Vista 0
Royal 3, Oxnard 1
San Marino 15, Pasadena 3
Santa Ana Foothill 3, Long Beach Poly 2
Santee 27, Manual Arts 3
Saugus 8, Westlake 4
Schurr 12, Arroyo 1
Sotomayor 22, Elizabeth 10
South 12, Wiseburn Da Vinci 4
South East 12, Huntington Park 2
Temecula Prep 6, Cornerstone Christian 1
Torres 17, Maywood Academy 14
Venice 19, Fairfax 0
Verdugo Hills 14, Monroe 0
Villa Park 8, Chino Hills 2
Washington Prep 20, Dymally 19
Westlake 4, Camarillo 3
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.