Saturday's gossip: Raphinha, Toney, Haaland, Neves, Partey, Chalobah, Sarr

Tottenham have dropped their interest in Brentford and England forward Ivan Toney, 27, to pursue a January move for Barcelona and Brazil winger Raphinha, 26. (Football Transfers)

Toney feels he has a "debt to repay" to Brentford and is torn about leaving the club in January despite interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. (Sun)

Manchester City want to talk to Norway striker Erling Haaland's representatives about a new contract and could try to increase the value of the release clause in the 23-year-old's deal rather than remove it entirely. (90 Min)

Tottenham forward Richarlison has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia but Spurs are not thinking about selling the 26-year-old Brazil international in January. (Football Insider)

Juventus have held talks with Arsenal and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 30, over a potential move. (Foot Mercato - in French)

Newcastle United are open to signing Al-Hilal and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 26, on a permanent deal in January if they are blocked from getting him on loan. (90min)

Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane says he has not thought about his future and wants to focus on this season; the 27-year-old Germany forward has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester City.(Metro)

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is keen to raid one of his former clubs and bring Chelsea's English defender Trevoh Chalobah, 24, and French centre-back Malang Sarr, 24, to Serie A. (Calciomercato, via Metro)

Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle are interested in £26m-rated Genoa and Romania defender Radu Dragusin, 21. (Tuttomercato - in Italian)

Spain forward Ansu Fati, 21, wants to return to Barcelona despite his impressive form while on loan at Brighton. (Sport - in Spanish)

Real Madrid are hoping to extend manager Carlo Ancelotti's contract at the club, with the 64-year-old Italian's current deal set to expire at the end of the season. (Relevo - in Spanish)

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has heaped praise on sporting director Dougie Freedman, but said there have been no talks with Manchester United over a potential departure. (Rest Is Football podcast, via Mail)

Atalanta's head of senior recruitment Lee Congerton is one of the names being considered by Sir Jim Ratcliffe for a sporting director role at Manchester United. (Telegraph, via Mirror)

Fulham are plotting a January move for 18-year-old Club Bruges and Norway forward Antonio Nusa. (Football Insider)