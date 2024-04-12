Saturday's gossip: Paqueta, Musiala, Edwards, Adarabioyo, Wan-Bissaka, Gallagher

[Getty Images]

Manchester City are likely to capitalise on Lucas Paqueta's desire to leave West Ham in the summer - but only if the Football Association's investigation into alleged betting breaches by the Brazil midfielder, 26, has been dropped. (Guardian)

Paqueta's £85m West Ham release clause becomes active in June and Manchester City do not expect personal terms to be an issue. (Athletic - subscription required)

City are prepared to spend £120m to sign 21-year-old Germany forward Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich. (TeamTalk)

Liverpool are preparing summer moves for Sporting Lisbon's English forward Marcus Edwards, 25, and Portugal defender Goncalo Inacio, 22. (Football Insider)

Paraguay forward Miguel Almiron, 30, and English striker Callum Wilson, 32, are among the players who could leave Newcastle United as the club prepares for a summer rebuild. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Manchester United and Tottenham have approached Fulham's English centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo in an attempt to reach a pre-contract agreement with the 26-year-old. (TeamTalk)

United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a £13m target for Inter Milan with the 26-year-old England defender out of contract in the summer of 2025. (Gazetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Tottenham hope to tie up a quick deal for Chelsea's England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 24, when the transfer window opens. (Sun)

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi wants to sign a new contract at the Nou Camp despite growing interest from big clubs around Europe in the 17-year-old following his impressive display against Paris St-Germain. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Arsenal and Liverpool have joined Bayern Munich in the race to sign Spanish left-back Alejandro Grimaldo, 28, from Bayer Leverkusen. (Football Transfers)

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has dismissed reports England striker Ivan Toney, 28, could leave for as little as £30m in the summer. (Evening Standard)

Luton Town's English midfielder Ross Barkley says he will not consider his future until the end of the season, amid interest from Manchester United. (Express)

Premier League clubs could capitalise on Nottingham Forest's need to sell key players by moving for New Zealand striker Chris Wood, 32. (Football Insider)

With star player Kylian Mbappe set to leave Paris St-Germain for Real Madrid, the French club are monitoring Inter Milan's France forward Marcus Thuram, 26. (Tuttosport, via Bild - in German)

Barcelona manager Xavi could yet be persuaded to stay at the club after announcing he would leave at the end of the season - but only if he receives assurances that he will be backed in the transfer market. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale has decided against hiring former Liverpool and Tottenham director of football Damien Comolli as the club's new chief executive. (Sky Italia - in Italian)

Fulham, Sheffield United, Southampton and Queens Park Rangers are all plotting a move for Rangers' Jamaican striker Kemar Roofe, 31. (Football Insider)

Wolves and Leeds United are considering a move for Southampton's Scotland striker Che Adams, 27, who will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season. (TeamTalk)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted England defender Harry Maguire, 31, wants to play more regularly, with interest from West Ham. (Metro)

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the frame to be appointed as the next Republic of Ireland manager. (Irish Times)