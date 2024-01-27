Saturday's gossip: Dewsbury-Hall, Gallagher, Osimhen, Mourinho, Vieira, Boey

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Brighton are in talks to sign 25-year-old English midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester. (Sky Sports)

The Foxes want £30m for Dewsbury-Hall with Brentford, Arsenal and Fulham also interested. (Athletic - subscription required)

Tottenham are preparing a late bid worth £80m to sign 23-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher from Chelsea. (Football Insider)

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis' statement that Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 25, will leave Napoli this summer could pave the way for a move to Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has made Osimhen his number one transfer target. (Teamtalk)

Former Roma boss Jose Mourinho will not become the next manager of Napoli despite being linked with the job. (Marca - in Spanish)

Monaco have enquired with Arsenal about a loan deal for 23-year-old Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira. (Football Transfers)

Bayern Munich have agreed a deal with Galatasaray to sign 23-year-old French right-back Sacha Boey. (Fabrizio Romano)

Coventry City are set to reject any offers for 25-year-old English attacking midfielder Callum O'Hare, amid interest from Burnley, Southampton and Leicester City. (Football Insider)

England Under-21s manager Lee Carsley has turned down an offer to take charge of the Republic of Ireland, who he won 40 caps for, in the hope of emerging as a candidate to succeed Gareth Southgate as England boss. (Mail)

Former Real Madrid boss and player Zinedine Zidane has turned down the chance to become the Algeria manager. (L'Equipe - in French)

Liverpool have no successor lined up to replace German manager Jurgen Klopp, who will leave Anfield this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Bayer Leverkusen boss and former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso, Brighton's Roberto de Zerbi and Tottenham's Ange Postecoglou are among the candidates to step in for Klopp. (Times - subscription required)

Klopp's departure could see Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk, 32, Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 31, and 25-year-old England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold also leave Liverpool. (Talksport)

Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in Genk's 19-year-old Morocco attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss. (Football Transfers)

Nottingham Forest are set to lose Belgium striker Divock Origi, 28, with AC Milan set to cut short the former Liverpool player's loan spell at the City Ground short in order to sell him to Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC. (Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia)

West Ham are in negotiations with Real Betis over a deal to sell them 27-year-old Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

West Ham have been told they must pay £17m to sign 19-year-old Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman from Danish club Nordsjaelland with boss David Moyes keen to offload Algeria winger Said Benrahma, 28, to Marseille or a club in the Saudi Pro League. (Guardian)

Burnley are close to wrapping up a £10.25m deal for French Montpellier defender Maxime Esteve, 21. (L'Equipe - in French)