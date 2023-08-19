Saturday's gossip: Balogun, Silva, Amrabat, Cancelo, Varane, Fati, Pavard, Lingard

Gossip index image featuring Folarin Balogun

Chelsea are interested in signing USA striker Folarin Balogun from Arsenal, who value him at £50m, with Monaco also keen on the 22-year-old, while Inter Milan are no longer in the running. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea have registered an interest in Real Valladolid and Spain right-back Ivan Fresneda but the 18-year-old wants to move to Barcelona. (Mail)

The Blues are also closing in on an £11.8m move for Serbia and New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, 23. (Evening Standard)

Manchester City are confident Portugal winger Bernardo Silva, 29, will sign a new contract despite speculation around his future this summer. (90 min)

Fiorentina are yet to receive an official offer from Manchester United for 26-year-old Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. (Mirror)

Barcelona are in advanced talks with Manchester City to sign Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo and the 29-year-old is keen on the move. (Fabrizio Romano)

Luton have made inquiries about a loan for Tottenham Hotspur's English defender Japhet Tanganga, 24. (Athletic - subscription required)

Manchester United and France defender Raphael Varane, 30, has been targeted by Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. (Express)

Liverpool remain interested in Crystal Palace and Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure, 23, after signing Japan midfielder Wataru Endo, 30, from Stuttgart. (Football Insider)

Liverpool are also keen on signing Bayern Munich and the Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and are willing to bid up to £20m for the 21-year-old. (Bild - in German)

Leeds United and United States midfielder Tyler Adams, 24, has passed his medical and signed a five-year deal with Bournemouth. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United and Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly is in talks to join Fulham after a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr appears to have collapsed. (Mail)

Barcelona's Spanish forward Ansu Fati, 20, has been offered to Paris St-Germain after previously being linked with Manchester United and Arsenal. (Sun)

Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, 27, remains one of Inter Milan's targets with the France defender also attracting interest from Arsenal. (Evening Standard)

West Ham boss David Moyes has claimed he is currently not considering a move for 30-year-old English midfielder and former Hammers loan star Jesse Lingard. (Mail)

Southampton are interested in signing 21-year-old German midfielder Luca Kerber from Saarbrucken. (Mail)