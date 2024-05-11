Saturday's college roundup: Bowdoin advances in NCAA men's lacrosse tournament

May 11—Bowdoin jumped out to an eight-goal lead and cruised to a 23-9 win over Grove City in the second round of the NCAA Division III men's lacrosse tournament on Saturday in Troy, New York.

The Polar Bears will play sectional host Rensselear Polytechnic Institute at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Will Byrne, Jason Lach and Matt Ward each scored four goals for Bowdoin. Huck Trafton chipped in three.

Matt Blythe scored four goals for Grove City.

SOFTBALL

SIMMONS SWEEPS ST. JOSEPH'S: The Sharks (18-23) scored three times in the fifth inning to rally for a 4-3 win over the Monks (22-17) and claim the GNAC championship in Standish.

Teagan Buckley had an RBI single and Ally Hyde a two-run double in the fifth to give Simmons a 4-2 lead.

Sadie Tirrell had two RBI for St. Joseph's.

After losing Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series Friday, Simmons forced a third game Saturday by defeating the Monks 12-4 in Game 2.

Leah Berdeen led Simmons with three hits and three RBI.

Mollie Verrault had four hits, scored twice and drove in a run for St. Joseph's.

WILLIAMS 10, BOWDOIN 2: Kelly McGuigan was 3 for 5 with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth, when the Ephs (22-11) scored five unearned runs and eliminated the Polar Bears (24-16) in the NESCAC tournament at Medford, Massachusetts.

Anika Ewert was 3 for 4 with a run scored and Kyla Cary had two hits for Bowdoin.

EASTERN CONNECTICUT 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Alyssa Vilchez threw a two-hitter and the Warriors (28-13) beat the Huskies (23-16-1) in the championship game of the Little East Conference tournament in Boston.

Julia Sangiovanni hit an RBI single in the third inning and Maggie Baker drove in a run in the fourth.

Madi Day and Hannah Shields each singled for USM.

Earlier Saturday, Day and Shields each had two RBI as the Huskies beat Rhode Island College, 7-4, to reach the championship round.

TRINITY 10, COLBY 1: Kennedy Rogers was 3 for 4 with three RBI as the Bantams (23-14) beat the Mules (18-19) in six innings in the NESCAC quarterfinals in Medford, Massachusetts.

Ella Wilcox had an RBI single and Julia Kiley doubled for Colby.

BASEBALL

MIDDLEBURY 6, COLBY 5: Lucas Flemming hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Panthers (29-10) beat the Mules (29-9) in a winner's bracket game in the NESCAC tournament in Medford, Massachusetts.

The Mules took a 5-2 lead in the fifth inning on a two-run double by Genki LeClair and an RBI single by Clint Flippo. Middlebury scored two in the fifth, then tied it on a two-run double in the seventh by Chris Borter.

HUSSON 9, COBLESKILL 1: Matt Holmes hit a solo home run and Alex Smith allowed one run over five innings as the Eagles (23-10) beat the Fighting Tigers (13-23) in Cobleskill, New York, to win the North Atlantic Conference tournament for the fifth straight season.

The Eagles earned the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Division II tournament.

