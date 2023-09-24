Saturday's best in < 10 minutes
Josh Lowe hits a walk-off single to lift the Rays, plus Mookie Betts hits an historic two-run double on this edition of FastCast
The Dodgers' diminutive slugger is about to become the fourth under-5-foot-10 player in MLB history to log a 40-homer season.
The Dodgers star fouled a ball off his foot Thursday.
There were boos, yes, but overall a warm reception for the former Red Sox star.
The NFL Draft prospect went ambidextrous.
Pearsall held onto the ball after a big hit following his incredible grab.
After two days of competition, the Solheim Cup will come down to Sunday's singles matches.
Jalen Milroe threw for 225 yards and had just four incompletions.
The 27-year-old is still out for the season, but optimism is high for his career.
Did the down marker mistake cost Alabama a touchdown against Ole Miss?
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game today, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Colorado vs. Oregon game this week, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
No player has hit more homers and stolen more bases in a season than Ronald Acuña Jr. has this year.
Not sure where to go with your first-round fantasy hockey draft pick? We've got you covered.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don reveals his lineup advice for every game on the Week 3 slate, along with some key DFS tips.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory for Week 3.
In such a pivotal matchup of contrasting styles, both fighters have realistic paths to victory.
Tom Brady isn't walking through that door. And the last few years have been a harsh dose of reality for the New England fan base.
Ertz called it a career after 10-plus years with the USWNT and two World Cup titles.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!