Saturday's best in < 10 minutes
The League Championship Series starts tomorrow, plus Bruce Bochy, Dusty Baker, and Rob Thomson answer questions on this edition of FastCast
Boozer's Explorers came out strong, extending the game to a 12-point lead, leaving Dybantsa's Prolific Prep scrambling and not having any answers. The Explorers took the win in a commanding fashion, 83-61.
From Trea Turner to Corbin Carroll, here's what to watch as the Phillies and Diamondbacks duel for the NL pennant and a ticket to the World Series.
Days before his most recent citation, the Miami wideout said the league has fined him "more than 100k."
Another week, another missed opportunity for Texas A&M. And now the heat on Jimbo Fisher may really start to intensify.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Washington game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Notre Dame game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The former NBA coach and ESPN analyst has a new role.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The TD was Hunter's first as a Colorado player. He missed three games after he was sidelined by a late hit in Week 3.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
The Commanders passing game could provide some sneaky value this week. Dalton Del Don examines the DFS landscape to help you build a better lineup.
There's evidence to suggest that Red Bull's complete dominance of the 2023 season is turning fans away.
While we’ve all been focused on Payton and what he has to say about this disaster, that vantage has to shift toward a more expansive question: What is owner Greg Penner going to do about this?
Deion Sanders' team is 3-2-1 against the spread this season.
The Braves were outplayed by the Phillies in the NLDS, but 104 wins and six straight division titles suggest they'll be back here next year.
Kittle is facing a five-figure fine for his, ahem, interesting fashion choice.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer are back for another episode of The Bandwagon, recapping three of the Division Series and digging into the drama between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves after game 3.
NFL teams will honor the victims of a deadly attack by militant group Hamas.