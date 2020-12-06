Saturday's best

STARS

-Ian Book, Notre Dame, threw three TD passes and ran for two scores in his final home game, leading the second-ranked Fighting Irish to a 45-21 victory over Syracuse.

-Kyle Trask, Florida, threw for 433 yards and four TDs, and the No. 6 Gators beat Tennessee 31-19 to clinch a spot in the SEC championship game.

-Corey Rucker, Arkansas State, set the FBS record for a freshman with 310 yards receiving and caught four TD passes in a 48-15 win over UL Monroe.

-Drew Plitt, Ball State, threw for 366 yards and accounted for five TDs to help the Cardinals overwhelm Central Michigan 45-20.

-Larry Rountree, Missouri, rushed for 185 yards and three TDs in a 50-48 win over Arkansas.

-Teon Dollard, Akron, ran for 185 yards and two TDs, helping the Zips roll to 31-3 victory over Bowling Green.

-Carter Bradley, Toledo, threw for 432 yards and three TDs in a 41-24 win over Northern Illinois.

BOOK IN THE RECORD BOOK

Ian Book's final game at Notre Dame Stadium was one for the record books - both for him and the second-ranked Fighting Irish.

The fifth-year senior quarterback threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more as the No. 2 Irish rolled to a 45-21 victory against Syracuse.

It was Book's 30th victory as a starter, the most ever for a Notre Dame quarterback. The Irish (10-0, 9-0 ACC, CFP No. 2) ran their winning streak to 16 games, best in the country, and their home winning streak to 24.

The win was the 102nd in south Bend for Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly joked, three behind all-time leader Knute Rockne. His last four Irish teams have won at least 10 games a season and are 43-6.

Book was 24 for 37 for 285 yards, with touchdown passes of 21, 28 and 26 to Javon McKinley, who had seven receptions for 111 yards. The Irish quarterback also scored on runs of 28 and 17 yards.

AGGIES RALLY TO BEAT AUBURN

Texas A&M looked every bit the playoff contender with a seemingly unstoppable offense and impenetrable defense - in the fourth quarter, at least.

And that was plenty.

Kellen Mond passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third and the fifth-ranked Aggies scored 17 points in the fourth quarter of a come-from-behind 31-20 victory over Auburn.

The Aggies dominated the final quarter to win their sixth straight and remain in College Football Playoff contention. The Tigers, who have gone 0-3 against teams ranked in the top five at the time, led 20-14 entering the fourth.

NUMBERS

7-ACC wins by North Carolina State for the first time in school history.

23-Years since Rice beat a ranked team before knocking off No. 15 Marshall 20-0.

31-Wins by No. 12 Iowa State the past four seasons, its best stretch in the modern era (since 1928).

