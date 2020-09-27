Saturday's best

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) releases a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

STARS

-K.J. Costello, Mississippi State, passed for an SEC-record 623 yards and had five TD passes to help the Bulldogs knock off sixth-ranked and defending national champion LSU, 44-34.

-Kyle Trask, Florida, threw for 416 yards and six TDs and the No. 5 Gators spoiled the head coaching debut of Mississippi's Lane Kiffin with a 51-35 victory.

-Sam Ehlinger, Texas, threw for 262 yards passing and five TDs, including a 12-yard pass to Joshua Moore in overtime, to send the eighth-ranked Longhorns to wild 63-56 victory over Texas Tech.

-Alan Bowman, Texas Tech, passed for 325 yards and five TDs in a 63-56 loss to No. 8 Texas.

- Skylar Thompson, Kansas State, passed for 334 yards and ran for three TDs, and the Wildcats rallied from 21 points down to beat No. 3 Oklahoma 38-35.

-Dillon Gabriel, Central Florida, threw for 408 yards and four TDs to help the No. 13 Knights beat East Carolina 51-28.

- Breece Hall, Iowa State, ran for 154 yards and three TDs in a 37-34 win at TCU.

-Parker McKinney, Eastern Kentucky, threw for a career-high four TDs in a 37-14 win over The Citadel.

AIR RAID COSTELLO

New Mississippi State coach Mike Leach put his ''Air Raid'' offense in the hands of a transfer quarterback who showed up over the summer and the results were like nothing defending national champion LSU or the Southeastern Conference has ever seen.

K.J. Costello passed for an SEC record 623 yards and five touchdowns and the Bulldogs knocked off sixth-ranked LSU 44-34.

Costello's passing yardage in his first game since moving from Silicon Valley to Starkville, Mississippi, eclipsed the 544 yards Georgia's Eric Zeier had against Southern Mississippi in 1993 to set the conference record.

And Costello needed most of it to make up for his two interceptions and two lost fumbles, which helped LSU rally to tie the game at 34 before he engineered two late scoring drives.

WILDCAT UPSET

A Kansas State squad that lost its opener to Arkansas State two weeks ago, had its roster depleted by COVID-19, and entered its game against No. 3 Oklahoma as a four-touchdown underdog overcame it all to pull off one of the biggest stunners of the season.

Skylar Thompson passed for 334 yards and ran for three touchdowns, and the Wildcats rallied from 21 points down to beat the third-ranked Sooners 38-35, a 50-yard field goal by Blake Lynch with 4:32 remaining providing the margin of victory.

LSU became the first defending national champion to lose its opening game since Michigan in 1998 lost at Notre Dame and had its 16-game winning streak, the nation's best, snapped.

NUMBERS

7-Rushing TDs by Tulane in a 66-34 win over Southern Miss.

22-Career sacks by Iowa State's JaQuan Bailey to break the school record.

TEXAS-SIZED COMEBACK

Texas was trailing Texas Tech by 15 points with just more than 3 minutes to play when Sam Ehlinger walked over to his coach and delivered a message.

The No. 8 Longhorns weren't out of it, the senior quarterback said. Far from it. Texas would leave the field a winner. Ehrlinger even predicted it.

Ehlinger delivered on his promise, rallying Texas from a 56-41 deficit in the final 3:13 with touchdown passes to Brennan Eagles and Joshua Moore to force overtime, then finding Moore for another touchdown in a wild 63-56 victory.

Texas Tech thought it had the game put away late behind a diving touchdown catch by T.J. Vasher and a 75-yard touchdown run by SaRodorick Thompson Jr.

Ehlinger just looked at the clock and did his thing with a brilliant finish.

Ehlinger first connected with Eagles for a touchdown and the Longhorns snagged the onside kick when the ball bounced high and slipped through the hands of a Red Raiders player. After finding Moore for another score to get within 56-54, Ehlinger passed to Eagles again for the 2-point conversion.

