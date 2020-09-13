Saturday's best

Arkansas State wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

STARS

-Jonathan Adams Jr., Arkansas State, caught a career-high three TD passes, including the winner with 38 seconds remaining, and the Red Wolves beat Kansas State 35-31 for their first win over a Power 5 opponent in a dozen years.

-Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh, threw a for 277 yards and TD and ran for another as the Panthers raced to a 55-0 victory over Austin Peay.

-Javonte Williams, North Carolina, ran for three fourth-quarter TDs and the No. 18 Tar Heels overcame a mistake-filled performance to beat Syracuse 31-6.

-Jarrett Doege, West Virginia, threw for 228 yards and three TDs in one half to help the Mountaineers beat Eastern Kentucky 56-10.

-Frank Harris, UTSA, accounted for four TDS and the Roadrunners won their season opener, beating Texas State 51-48 in a wild finish.

-Tyler Vitt, Texas State, threw for 346 yards and four TDs in a 51-48 loss to UTSA.

---

CAJUNS RAGIN

Perseverance, confidence and two long kick returns propelled Louisiana-Lafayette to one of its biggest wins in program history, 31-14 win over No. 23 Iowa State.

The Ragin' Cajuns beat a Top 25 opponent on the road for the first time, having gone 0-26 against ranked foes away from home. Their only other win over a Top 25 team was in 1996 at home against Texas A&M.

Both offenses seemed overmatched at times, but the Ragin' Cajuns were ignited by Chris Smith's 95-yard kickoff return in the second quarter and Eric Garror's 83-yard punt return in the fourth.

Levi Lewis added a 78-yard touchdown pass to Peter LeBlanc, giving Louisiana-Lafayette a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter.

Lewis passed for 154 yards and contributed to a business-like approach by the Ragin' Cajuns, who didn't celebrate much on the field after the game.

---

NUMBERS

32-Years since a Kansas State true freshman scored in a season opener before Duece Vaughn against Arkansas State.

97-Yards of a kickoff return by Charlotte's Aaron McAllister against Appalachian State to set a school record.

--

