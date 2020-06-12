Saturday’s Xfinity race at Miami: Start time, forecast and more

The first of a two-race weekend doubleheader for the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The race takes the green flag shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET (Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) and precedes a Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race later that night (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM).

The second race of the Xfinity Series doubleheader weekend – and which will also include the second installment of the four-race Xfinity Dash 4 Cash series – takes place Sunday, preceding the weekend’s main event, the NASCAR Cup race there.

Also of note: Saturday’s race will be the sole start behind the wheel of 2020 for NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will be driving the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

Here’s the info for Saturday’s Xfinity race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be at 3:35 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 7 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments are at 1:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 3:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:27 p.m. The national anthem will be performed at 3:28 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 167 Laps (250.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40. Stage 2 ends on Lap 80.

TV/RADIO: Fox will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 85 degrees and a 46% percent chance of rain predicted at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: AJ Allmendinger won at Atlanta, defeating Noah Gragson and Justin Haley. Allmendinger will not compete in this race, but will take part in Sunday’s race and be one of four drivers in contention for the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash $100,000 prize for the highest finisher.

LAST RACE AT MIAMI: Tyler Reddick led 84 of 200 laps and won both the race (over Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe) and the Xfinity Series championship last November.

LINEUP (set by rule book and random draw): Click here for Xfinity starting lineup

