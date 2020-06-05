Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta: Start time, forecast and more

After racing Monday at Bristol, the Xfinity Series is back in action Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The race follows the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race earlier in the afternoon (1 p.m. ET on FS1).

This marks the first race in this year’s Dash 4 Cash. Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton will compete for a $100,00 bonus. Whoever finishes highest claims the money.

Here’s the info for Saturday’s Xfinity race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: David Bruton Smith, CEO of Sonic Automotive, Inc., and EchoPark

Automotive, Inc., will give the command to start engines at 4:35 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 8 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments are at 2:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 4:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 4:27 p.m. by Chuck Christie, Chaplain at Northside Hospital Gwinnett. The national anthem will be performed at 4:28 p.m. by Gabby Green, COVID-19 Survivor and RNBSN Covenant Hospital.

DISTANCE: The race is 163 Laps (251.02 miles) around the 1.54-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40. Stage 2 ends on Lap 80.

TV/RADIO: Fox will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 4 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy conditions with a high of 85 degrees and a 20% percent chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Noah Gragson won Monday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway after late contact and a wreck involving teammate Justin Allgaier. Gragson beat Chase Briscoe and Brandon Jones.

LAST RACE AT ATLANTA: Christopher Bell led 142 of 163 laps and beat Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier.

LINEUP (set by rule book and random draw): Click here for Xfinity starting lineup

Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta: Start time, forecast and more originally appeared on NBCSports.com