Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta: Start time, forecast and more

Daniel McFadin
NBC Sports

After racing Monday at Bristol, the Xfinity Series is back in action Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The race follows the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race earlier in the afternoon (1 p.m. ET on FS1).

This marks the first race in this year’s Dash 4 Cash. Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton will compete for a $100,00 bonus. Whoever finishes highest claims the money.

Here’s the info for Saturday’s Xfinity race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: David Bruton Smith, CEO of Sonic Automotive, Inc., and EchoPark
Automotive, Inc., will give the command to start engines at 4:35 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 8 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments are at 2:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 4:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 4:27 p.m. by Chuck Christie, Chaplain at Northside Hospital Gwinnett. The national anthem will be performed at 4:28 p.m. by Gabby Green, COVID-19 Survivor and RNBSN Covenant Hospital.

DISTANCE: The race is 163 Laps (251.02 miles) around the 1.54-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40. Stage 2 ends on Lap 80.

TV/RADIO: Fox will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 4 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy conditions with a high of 85 degrees and a 20% percent chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Noah Gragson won Monday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway after late contact and a wreck involving teammate Justin Allgaier. Gragson beat Chase Briscoe and Brandon Jones.

LAST RACE AT ATLANTA: Christopher Bell led 142 of 163 laps and beat Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier.

LINEUP (set by rule book and random draw): Click here for Xfinity starting lineup

