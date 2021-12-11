Saturday updates: Falcons sign Qadree Ollison, cut Wayne Gallman

The Atlanta Falcons (5-7) are back on the road in Week 14 as they take on the Carolina Panthers (5-7) in what could be a pivotal game in the wide open NFC postseason race.

On Saturday, the team made some last minute changes to the roster, activating tight end Hayden Hurst from the injured reserve list and swapping out one running back for another.

Here are the top Falcons stories from Saturday.

Hurst activated in time for Sunday's game

Falcons activate TE Hayden Hurst from injured reserve https://t.co/YtG5H2vyeO — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) December 11, 2021

Hayden Hurst isn’t exactly Travis Kelce, but the former first-round pick’s return to the lineup is huge for Matt Ryan. Hurst’s return will also help the team’s other struggling pass-catchers. With Calvin Ridley still on the non-football injury list, this offense needs all the help it can get.

Qadree Ollison signed, Wayne Gallman released

Ollison had nine carries for 34 yards back in Week 11, and the team appears to be giving him a legit look after cutting running back Wayne Gallman Saturday. Even though Mike Davis played well against his former team back in Week 8, perhaps we’ll get to see Ollison more involved on Sunday.

Falcons elevate DB Shawn Williams for Week 14

The Falcons have activated TE Hayden Hurst from IR, signed RB Qadree Ollison to the active roster, and released RB Wayne Gallman. Additionally, S Shawn Williams will be a standard practice squad elevation for Sunday’s game. — Falcons Comm Dept. (@FalconsComm) December 11, 2021

Atlanta elevated safety Shawn Williams from the practice squad. The 30-year-old former third-round pick has 12 career interceptions in 122 games. Williams has only played in one game this season — against the Patriots back in Week 11 — but could get more playing time on Sunday as Richie Grant is questionable with an ankle injury.

All-22 review: Matt Ryan criticized by Kurt Warner

There are a lot of things that #MattRyan does exceptionally well. However, there are also situations and areas he can improve in, that goes for any other QB. One area specifically, is finding the open guy to get the ball to. @TheFalconsWire Read more: https://t.co/QFq2Hg02b9 pic.twitter.com/zLYDr9NBI9 — Deen | Falcons Wire (@Deen_NFL) December 11, 2021

Ryan has struggled at times this season behind a suspect offensive line and unreliable receivers. After Atlanta’s Week 13 loss to Tampa Bay, Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner had some harsh criticism for Ryan. We look at the film and determine whether or not Warner has a point.

Patterson discusses move to running back

"I'm like, 'Hold on now, this, I've never did this in my life.' I had played it here and there, but full-time running back, I was like, 'Oh Lord, this is different.'" — Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson How his hybrid move happened & altered his career.https://t.co/ktVmHSVhRH — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 11, 2021

With the exception of Frank Gore, it’s rare that you see an NFL running back be successful past the age of 30. It’s even rarer for a team to convert an All-Pro kick returner into a running back at that age. Somehow, Patterson’s conversion to running back has made him one of the most dangerous offensive players in the league this year. ESPN’s Michael Rothstein did an excellent feature examining Patterson’s transition.

Falcons Wire goes Behind Enemy Lines with Panthers Wire

Behind Enemy Lines with @ThePanthersWire: Discussing Joe Brady's firing and the futures of both Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey with @Anthony_Rizzuti #Falcons vs. #Panthers https://t.co/74vSb3URdJ — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) December 11, 2021

What should Panthers fans know ahead of the team’s Week 14 matchup with the Falcons? We asked @MattUrben of @TheFalconsWire to key us in. https://t.co/RO7PPSxDCZ — ThePanthersWire (@ThePanthersWire) December 11, 2021

Morstead settling in as new starting punter

Morstead, who spent 12 seasons (2009-2020) with the New Orleans Saints, was signed as an emergency replacement for punter Dustin Colquitt. In his Falcons debut, Morstead won the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week award. Colquitt was released and Morstead is looking more and more comfortable playing for his former rival.

