Saturday Texas Xfinity race: Start time, weather, lineup

The NASCAR Xfinity Series could be in for the hottest race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The record temperature for any Xfinity Series race at Texas is 91 degrees in April 2011. The forecast for Saturday’s race calls for temperatures that would exceed that.

Making it more challenging on the Xfinity Series drivers is that Kyle Busch is entered. This is one of his five races for the season. He’s already won in the state of Texas this season, taking the victory at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, last month. He’s also a nine-time Xfinity winner at Texas Motor Speedway.

Busch is one of eight different winners in the series this season. Reigning series champ Austin Cindric has won a series-high three races. AJ Allmendinger won last weekend’s race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for his second victory of the season. Allmendinger starts on the pole for Saturday’s race. He’s joined by Kaulig Racing teammate Justin Haley on the front row. Busch starts 14th.

Details for Saturday’s Texas Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:02 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:13 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 9 a.m. … Drivers report to their vehicles at 3:40 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3:45 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Bret Shisler with Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries at 3:54 p.m. … 13-year-old Kyleah Heaton will perform the national anthem at 3:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 167 laps (250.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 40. Stage 2 ends at Lap 80.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 4 p.m. Its pre-race coverage begins at 3 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. and will stream at goprn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: FS1

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, a high of 92 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

