Saturday was the test Bryant basketball needed. How will the Bulldogs respond moving forward

SMITHFIELD — Saturday was a day the Bryant men’s basketball team was going to find out exactly where it stood in the America East Conference.

And after playing undefeated Vermont, the conference’s two-time reigning champ, the Bulldogs found out there’s plenty of room to grow.

Bryant and Vermont were both undefeated heading to Saturday and the atmosphere at the Chace Center reflected as much. The fans came for a show, but the Bulldogs couldn’t provide one. The offense went deathly silent to close the first half, forcing them to play catchup in the second half against a team that doesn’t make habit of giving away leads, and did the same Saturday by handing Bryant a 67-57 loss.

“Hats off to them. They continue to do what they do what they do,” Bryant coach Phil Martelli said. “There’s a reason they’ve won 20-something league games in a row. [John Becker] is a tremendous coach and he kicked my butt today for sure.”

Bryant's Rafael Pinzon looks for room to work in the Vermont offense during Saturday's first half - or at least the part of the first half when things were going good for the Bulldogs.

Early on, there was no indication the game was headed in that direction.

Every seat in the Chace Center was filled and it didn’t even require a traitorous coach to make it happen. Bryant and Vermont went at each other’s throats, with the Bulldogs jumping out early, the Catamounts coming back to take a lead before Rafael Pinzon buried a 3-pointer that sent the crowd into a frenzy with Bryant ahead 21-18 with 7:49 left in the first half.

And then the Bulldogs’ offense left the building.

To be fair, neither team lit up the scoreboard. Bryant’s defense played well, limiting Vermont to just 10 points over that final stretch of the first half. It would have been a tremendous victory going into the break had the offense not lost its touch.

Over the final 7:49 of the first half, the Bulldogs scored four points. Turnovers the cause? Nope, they only had one. It was a perfect blend of tough Vermont defense, some shots not falling and some shots the team would rather have had back.

All told, Bryant went 1-for-9 from the floor to close the half, going 0-for-4 from deep and hitting 2-for-4 free throws. After Pinzon’s 3-pointer put the Bulldogs up, they didn’t get another field goal until Tyler Brelsford’s layup with 32 seconds left sent them to the locker room down 28-25.

“We beat ourselves a little bit offensively, we got a little stagnant and that’s on me,” Martelli said. “A little too much trying to go instead of getting it moving.”

Bryant's Doug Edert tries to hit a floater over the outstretched arms of Vermont's Matt Veretto during the first half Saturday.

The offense continued to falter at the start of the second half, with Vermont jumping out with a quick 9-0 run that put it up double digits.

From there, Bryant was in a battle with itself. Every time it looked like the Bulldogs were ready to go on a run, Vermont would find an answer.

“You need to see the ball go in. What’s hard is we didn’t transition as much,” Martelli said. “They’re pretty good, they get back, they won’t crash the [offensive] glass, they just get back and stop the ball. Transition’s been good for us and we got a little stagnant because they were back and we weren’t flowing right into offense the way we needed to.”

Vermont's Ilero Ayo-Faleye gets sandwiched between Bryant's Earl Timberlake (left) and Daniel Rivera (right) during the first half of Saturday's America East game in Smithfield.

The Catamounts ballooned the lead to 14 and Bryant dropped it to single digits, only to see Vermont push it to 17 after a T.J. Long 3-pointer with 8:12 left.

This was new for the Bulldogs, who haven’t had to chase many teams this month. Bryant continued to take a step forward, only to take two steps back and the closest the game got in the final eight minutes was 10.

“When you miss a shot, you miss a 3-pointer, the next shot’s not worth six. It’s still worth three,” Martelli said. “Sometimes with a couple guys, they were shooting like it was worth six or nine or 12 or 15 and it’s like take a deep breath and shoot the ball.”

In a perfect world, Bryant would have fed off the crowd, found its stroke on offense and ran Vermont out of the gym. College basketball is far from a perfect world and Bryant found that out in a hurry.

But after winning five straight to start conference play, losing one game doesn’t mean the sky is falling.

“As I told the guys, there’s no trophies, there’s no rings, there’s no cutting down nets on January 22,” Martelli said. “Win or lose this game, it was going to be get back to work and we were hoping to be getting No. 7 on Thursday, but now we have to focus on No. 6.”

How Bryant responds to the loss will tell a lot about where the team is headed this winter. A 5-1 start to America East play puts them in the conversation and losing by 10 with an ugly effort to a team that has won the last two conference titles lets the Bulldogs know they’re still the type of team that can compete for a title of their own.

“Today was going to be a test. I think our eyes have been open,” Martelli said. “I don’t think there’s anyone that’s blind to what it’s going to take to win this thing and we’re still a good team. We’re still one of the top teams in this league, but we have work to do.”

VERMONT (67): Ayo-Faleye 1-7 4-4 6, Veretto 2-7 0-0 5, Bogues 3-9 0-0 6, Hurley 4-5 0-0 10, Long 2-6 0-1 5, Deloney 4-12 3-3 12, Fiorillo 5-8 5-6 15, Roquemore 4-6 0-0 8, Alamutu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 12-14 67. BRYANT (57): Withers 0-0 0-0 0, Brelsford 2-5 0-0 4, Gross-Bullock 3-9 6-9 12, Timberlake 8-11 0-0 16, Rivera 2-9 2-3 6, Pinzon 4-12 3-4 12, Latimer 1-3 0-0 2, Edert 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 22-53 11-16 57.

Halftime_Vermont 28-25. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 5-25 (Hurley 2-2, Veretto 1-4, Deloney 1-5, Long 1-5, Roquemore 0-1, Bogues 0-2, Fiorillo 0-2, Ayo-Faleye 0-4), Bryant 2-13 (Edert 1-1, Pinzon 1-3, Brelsford 0-1, Rivera 0-1, Latimer 0-2, Gross-Bullock 0-5). Rebounds_Vermont 33 (Ayo-Faleye 8), Bryant 37 (Gross-Bullock 10). Assists_Vermont 14 (Deloney 4), Bryant 9 (Gross-Bullock 4). Total Fouls_Vermont 15, Bryant 13.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Bryant basketball loses to defending America East champion Vermont