Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info for the 2023 BMW Championship

Thanks to a course-record 8-under 62 around Olympia Fields’ North Course Friday afternoon, Max Homa (10 under) holds the 36-hole lead at the BMW Championship outside Chicago.

Homa is now projected as the No. 1 seed in the point standings heading into the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Chris Kirk, who shot a 4-under 66 on Day 2, is alone in second at 8 under, two shots back. Matt Fitzpatrick and Open champion Brian Harman are tied for third at 7 under, while Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Harris English, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy are tied for fifth.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2023 BMW Championship. All times Eastern.

Saturday tee times

Tee Time Players 9:20 a.m. Seamus Power 9:27 a.m. Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore 9:38 a.m. Patrick Rodgers, Sepp Straka 9:49 a.m. Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim 10 a.m. Brendon Todd, Nick Taylor 10:11 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Jason Day 10:22 a.m. Jon Rahm, Adam Hadwin 10:33 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau 10:44 a.m. Sam Burns, Adam Schenk 11 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge 11:11 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole 11:22 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Adam Svensson 11:33 a.m. Russell Henley, Cam Davis 11:44 a.m. Sahith Theegala, Jordan Spieth 11:55 a.m. Cameron Young, Denny McCarthy 12:06 p.m. Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood 12:17 p.m. J.T. Poston, Ben An 12:33 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark 12:44 p.m. Corey Conners, Collin Morikawa 12:55 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay 1:06 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im 1:17 p.m. Harris English, Justin Rose 1:28 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler 1:39 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman 1:50 p.m. Max Homa, Chris Kirk

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Saturday, August 19

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peacock: 1-3 p.m.

Sunday, August 20

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peacock: 1-3 p.m.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek