Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info for the 2023 BMW Championship
Thanks to a course-record 8-under 62 around Olympia Fields’ North Course Friday afternoon, Max Homa (10 under) holds the 36-hole lead at the BMW Championship outside Chicago.
Homa is now projected as the No. 1 seed in the point standings heading into the Tour Championship in Atlanta.
Chris Kirk, who shot a 4-under 66 on Day 2, is alone in second at 8 under, two shots back. Matt Fitzpatrick and Open champion Brian Harman are tied for third at 7 under, while Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Harris English, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy are tied for fifth.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2023 BMW Championship. All times Eastern.
Saturday tee times
Tee Time
Players
9:20 a.m.
Seamus Power
9:27 a.m.
Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore
9:38 a.m.
Patrick Rodgers, Sepp Straka
9:49 a.m.
Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim
10 a.m.
Brendon Todd, Nick Taylor
10:11 a.m.
Emiliano Grillo, Jason Day
10:22 a.m.
Jon Rahm, Adam Hadwin
10:33 a.m.
Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau
10:44 a.m.
Sam Burns, Adam Schenk
11 a.m.
Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge
11:11 a.m.
Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole
11:22 a.m.
Keegan Bradley, Adam Svensson
11:33 a.m.
Russell Henley, Cam Davis
11:44 a.m.
Sahith Theegala, Jordan Spieth
11:55 a.m.
Cameron Young, Denny McCarthy
12:06 p.m.
Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood
12:17 p.m.
J.T. Poston, Ben An
12:33 p.m.
Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark
12:44 p.m.
Corey Conners, Collin Morikawa
12:55 p.m.
Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
1:06 p.m.
Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im
1:17 p.m.
Harris English, Justin Rose
1:28 p.m.
Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler
1:39 p.m.
Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman
1:50 p.m.
Max Homa, Chris Kirk
How to watch
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.
Saturday, August 19
TV
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
Peacock: 1-3 p.m.
Sunday, August 20
TV
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
Peacock: 1-3 p.m.