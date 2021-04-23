Saturday Talladega Xfinity race: Start time, weather, lineup

After a week off, the NASCAR Xfinity Series resumes its season Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Recently on superspeedways, Kaulig Racing has been the standard-bearer in the series. The organization has won four of the past six superspeedway races. That run includes three superspeedway wins in a row by Justin Haley last season.

Kaulig’s trio of Haley, AJ Allmendinger and Jeb Burton won’t be involved in the race for the second Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus on Saturday.

Martinsville winner Josh Berry and Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports, as well as Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones of Joe Gibbs Racing, are up for the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize.

Hemric joins polesitter Austin Cindric on the front row. Cindric, the reigning Xfinity Series champion, earned his first Xfinity superspeedway win in February at Daytona International Speedway.

Details for Saturday’s Talladega Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Command to start engines given by Ag-Pro Companies partner and corporate sales manager Timmy Hiers at 4:02 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:14 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 7 a.m. … Drivers report to their vehicles at 3:35 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3:40 p.m. … Invocation given by Pastor Tony Roberts of Abundant Life Church at 3:54 p.m. … National anthem performed by Birmingham (Ala.) Boys Choir at 3:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 113 laps (300.58 miles) on the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 25. Stage 2 ends at Lap 50.

TV/RADIO: FOX will broadcast the race at 4 p.m. Its pre-race coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. and will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: FOX

FORECAST: The forecast from Weather Underground calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 72 degrees and a 41% chance of rain at race start.

LAST YEAR: Justin Haley swept both races at Talladega.

STARTING LINEUP: Talladega Xfinity starting lineup

