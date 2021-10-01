Saturday Talladega Xfinity race: Start time, lineup, TV info

The Round of 12 in the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs continues Saturday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway.

Kaulig Racing and JR Motorsports have combined to win the last six races, each organization claiming three wins apiece. Last week at Las Vegas, non-playoff driver Josh Berry led a 1-2-3 finish for JRM.

But Kaulig’s trio of AJ Allmendinger, Justin Haley and Jeb Burton are seeking the organization’s fourth consecutive victory at Talladega.

JRM’s Justin Allgaier will start from the pole. Joining him on the front row is Team Penske’s Austin Cindric, who leads the Round of 12 with a 66-point cushion over the cutline.

Details for Saturday’s Talladega Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Wayne Sternbergh, friend of race sponsor Sparks Energy, will give the command to start engines at 4:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:50 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 7:30 a.m. … Drivers report to pre-race at 4:05 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 4:10 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Greg Wise, pastor of Lindsay Lane Baptist Church (Athens, Alabama) at 4:30 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by the Marbury High School Choir (Deatsville, Alabama) at 4:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 113 laps (300.58 miles) on the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 25. Stage 2 ends at Lap 50.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 4 p.m., leading into race coverage … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 4 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCSN

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 84 degrees, and a 4% chance of rain around the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Talladega Xfinity starting lineup

LAST TIME OUT: This past April at Talladega, Jeb Burton claimed his first career Xfinity win when the race was called 23 laps from the scheduled finish due to rain.

