Saturday’s Supercross Round 17 in Salt Lake: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

The Monster Energy Supercross Series will wrap up its 2021 season Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah, with Round 17, crowning champions in its 450 and 250 classes.

Cooper Webb will carry a virtually insurmountable 22-point lead over Ken Roczen into the season finale and can wrap up his second 450 championship virtually by just finishing the main event (Webb has finished outside the top four once in the past 15 races).

The points leaders also have big leads in the twin 250 divisions entering Saturday’s East-West Showdown.

In 250 West, Justin Cooper has a 20-point lead over Hunter Lawrence. In 250 East, Colt Nichols has a 23-point lead over Jo Shimoda.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 17 of the 2021 Supercross season Saturday:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 17 will be shown live Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The event will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. The event also will be replayed Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Live coverage also is available via the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass. That has moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month.

The Supercross and Pro Motocross packages will have live coverage of all Supercross heats, qualifiers and races and Pro Motocross main practice, qualifiers and motos. On-demand replays (including the full 2020 season) are available without commercial interruption.

SEASON SO FAR: Recaps of the first 16 rounds of the 2021 season:

Round 1: Justin Barcia makes it three consecutive victories in the season opener

Round 2: Eli Tomac improves his start, wins first Supercross event on a Tuesday

Round 3: Cooper Webb makes a last-lap pass to beat Ken Roczen

Round 4: Ken Roczen rebounds for first victory of season

Round 5: Two consecutive in Indy for Ken Roczen

Round 6: Ken Roczen completes the sweep of Indianapolis

Round 7: Cooper Webb dominant in second victory of season

Story continues

Round 8: Cooper Webb completes Orlando sweep

Round 9: Eli Tomac wins as Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen spar

Round 10: Cooper Webb takes points lead with victory

Round 11: Cooper Webb holds off other title contenders

Round 12: Cooper Webb complete another clean sweep

Round 13: Eli Tomac takes victory on late stumble by Chase Sexton

Round 14: Ken Roczen rebounds for victory, closing the gap on Webb

Round 15: Cooper Webb capitalizes on late fall by Ken Roczen

Round 16: Marvin Musquin ends long winless drought

ENTRY LISTS: Click here for the 450 riders l click here for 250 riders

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

10:05 p.m: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (Finishers 1 – 9 advance to Main)

10:20 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

10:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

10:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

11:10 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (Finishers 1 – 4 to Main)

11:22 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

11:49 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

12:28 a.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

TRACK LAYOUT: Click here for the Round 17 course

COVID-19 CROWD PROTOCOLS: Salt Lake City will have limited attendance and “pod”-style seating for the event with face coverings required and social distancing observed.

STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 West points standings | 250 East points standings

HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2021: Full NBC Sports schedule

COVERAGE ON NBCSPORTS.COM:

Aaron Plessinger collects the finish he was due in Daytona

Ken Roczen angry with Cooper Webb: “I think he’s scared of me”

Four-time champion Ryan Dungey has a new passion brewing

Chase Sexton back, Adam Cianciarulo out

Ken Roczen comfortable with a new attitude on bike

Colt Nichols, Christian Craig share the 250 points lead

Chase Sexton will miss at least two rounds in Indianapolis

Eli Tomac overcomes “scary” deficit to re-establish bid for title

Christian Craig motivated by chip on shoulder

Ken Roczen ‘disappointed’ in penalty that costs him points lead

Roczen, Marvin Musquin knock off the rust

Malcolm Stewart hooks a big catch with Yahama ride

Adam Cianciarulo has unfinished business in Year 2

Sexton, Ferrandis, McElrath headline stellar rookie class

Cooper Webb feeling extra motivation for 2021

Read more about Motorsports

IndyCar entry lists, weekend schedule for 2021 Texas Motor Speedway doubleheader Malcolm Stewart, Jo Shimoda hit Supercross milestones at Salt Lake City Formula One to debut sprint qualifying race format at three events this season

Saturday’s Supercross Round 17 in Salt Lake: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info originally appeared on NBCSports.com