Saturday Standouts: Which LSU players stood out on Saturday

On Saturday afternoon in Starkville, Mississippi, the LSU Tigers came out victorious with the 28-25 victory. The game got close late as the Bulldogs tried to make a late run at a win. The illegal touching on the onside kick attempt sealed their fate.

After a slow start to this game that saw LSU lead 7-3 at the half, the offense really got rolling in the second half. Max Johnson found nine different receivers in this game. His four touchdowns all came on passes of 10+yards.

The defense stepped up in this game, after last year’s embarrassing loss at home. They forced a couple of turnovers and kept everything in front of them for the most part. A missed field goal in the first half by MSU was the difference in a win for LSU and sending the game to overtime.

We look at the five players who stood out for the Bayou Bengals as they improved to 3-1 on the season.

Wide Receiver: Kayshon Boutte

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

He didn't catch many passes in this game but two of his four receptions went for touchdowns. Following the 11-yard reception in the first quarter for the opening score, he took a pass from Max Johnson 64-yards to open the second half. Boutte now has eight touchdown receptions on the season and 12 in his last seven games overall. https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1441823061850853378?s=20

Defensive Back: Cordale Flott

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The team knew they would be tested with no Derek Stingley Jr in this game, Cordale Flott was the guy to step it up in the secondary. He forced the fumble on Mississippi State's opening drive that led to the first Kayshon Boutte touchdown. Flott added another interception when the Bulldogs were driving deep in LSU territory. https://twitter.com/LSUfootball/status/1441805487373107210?s=20

Quarterback: Max Johnson

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The game saw a slow start from the offense with just seven points in the first half. Quarterback Max Johnson heated up in the second half with three touchdown passes, all went for more than 41 yards. Johnson was 8-11 for 193 yards and three touchdowns in the second half alone. This quick-strike offense could be an issue for defenses moving forward. https://twitter.com/JFitzTV/status/1441839144108441602?s=20

Wide Receiver: Trey Palmer

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Palmer scored the easiest touchdown of his career on Saturday against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs let him run free up the seam and Johnson found him for the 58-yard touchdown pass. He also added a 24-yard punt return on special teams.

Punter: Avery Atkins

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

When the LSU kicking game gets some love it usually comes for placekicker Cade York. On Saturday, it was the punting work of Avery Atkins that gets some praise. He was called upon to punt six times, once was wiped out due to a penalty on Mississippi State. He averaged 39.4 yards per punt with a long of 52 yards and two inside the 20.

