Saturday’s Soul Bowl to bring community gathering at Blue Wahoos Stadium

Decades earlier, the Soul Bowl began with an inauspicious debut.

Venue availability was limited. The teams and support were put together with a lot door-to-door help, a lot of hope and people who gave up time and money to coach.

The first game was played at a field formerly known as Dixie Youth Park. It was changed to West Pensacola Field for good reason.

“The final game (of Soul Bowl) that year, we’re now playing at night, and one of the lights (tower) at the field went out,” said Tyrone Evans, among the founding fathers and charter coaches of the Soul Bowl, recalling his memory. “So now, it’s kinda dark on the field, but we still played. I can’t even remember who won.

“But we got it finished and that was the first Soul Bowl.”

Here we are now.

The 31st Soul Bowl, sponsored by Troy Rafferty, will be staged on Saturday for the 11th consecutive time at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The event was cancelled in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic was in full rage and most sporting events across the nation, including the entire Blue Wahoos 2020 baseball season, were canceled.

In 2021, there were still COVID-19 concerns, but the Soul Bowl returned and it was maybe one of the most meaningful in the event’s history due to the circumstances at that time.

A year ago, the Soul Bowl celebrated its 30th event. This Saturday, a new decade begins. There will be five age division games between the Southern Youth Sport Association (SYSA) Tigers and East Pensacola-Magee Field Rattlers.

The stadium will be transformed with tailgate tents sent up in the stands, non-stop music, smoke-and-fireworks entrances by the teams, all sorts of food options inside and outside the stadium with vendors, parents, and youthful players – some barely big enough to fill a uniform -- competing in a special setting.

“For these kids, this is like their Super Bowl,” said Lumon May, Escambia County commissioner and long-time executive director SYSA, offering an assessment in past years of the Soul Bowl’s significance.

When Blue Wahoos Stadium opened in 2012, May and Blue Wahoos owner Quint Studer joined together -- both of whom have known each other since 1996 when Studer moved to Pensacola to become president of Baptist Hospital – to bring the Soul Bowl to the bayfront ballpark.

That has enabled a wide-open venue with seating, so much nearby parking, concessions, videoboard, stadium music and other amenities that were not possible at SYSA’s Legion Field or Magee Field, which had alternated in preceding years as Soul Bowl host.

Saturday’s renewal is part of a busy October of events at Blue Wahoos Stadium. It will be followed on Oct. 19 by a gourmet dinner event, “Under The Lights,” a kickball event Oct. 21 between local politicians, law enforcement and military and “Wahooloween” on Oct. 28 as a family-friend Halloween event.

“The Soul Bowl has produced such a tremendous following within the community” said Shannon Hannah, the Blue Wahoos events manager. “This my seventh year in this role and the Soul Bowl has done that for years and years.

“It is fun to see the crowd that day return with all the kids and families, and all the energy that comes with the Soul Bowl.”

In recent years, the Soul Bowl has been further bolstered by support from Rafferty, partner in the Levin Papantonio Rafferty Law Firm and supporter of many sporting endeavors in the Pensacola area.

“Being here (Blue Wahoos Stadium) has been a game-changer,” said Raymond Palmer, the president of SYSA, who has been around for every Soul Bowl, speaking after last year’s game. “Just having the kids coming into the stadium, running out of the tunnel, that is as good as it gets.

“We would have never dreamed of being down here. But we’re really grateful for Quint Studer and his staff to allow us to play here. I am so glad Quint decided to come to Pensacola, Florida and settle here.”

This year’s Soul Bowl has expanded with a week of off-field activities to enhance the preamble to the event. On Sunday (Oct. 8), Greater Little Rock Baptist Church held a Soul Bowl worship service. It was followed by a community Kickball game at Legion Field.

Monday, another new initiative, “Rep Your Team,” a social media challenge between supporters of each team, encouraging posts of jerseys, past game photos, hype videos and other social media elements.

On Wednesday, the first SYSA-EPSAP Health Fair And Survivor Walk is scheduled at Legion Field. At the event, Community Health Northwest Florida will have representatives to share information on community wellness and importance of health screenings.

“The Soul Bowl has just continued to grow and grow,” said Evans, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award during last year’s Soul Bowl. “It has gone from where we started at West Pensacola Field to PHS (Pensacola High’s Jim Scroggins Stadium) to the parks (Legion Field, Magee Field) and now at Wahoos Stadium.

“When the game got going over the years, we’ve had people come into town like it was a holiday for Soul Bowl weekend. To see the westside and eastside of Pensacola come together is just a wonderful thing to bring the community together.”

WANT TO GO?

WHAT: 31st Annual Soul Bowl Youth Football

WHO: Southern Youth Sports Association (SYSA) Tigers vs. East Pensacola-Magee Field Rattlers.

WHEN: Saturday. Five age-division games: 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium

ADMISSION: $10 per-person in advance, $13 on Saturday, general admission seating. Children 3-under are free.

PARKING: $10.

INFO: www.bluewahoos.com/soulbowl.

NOTEWORTHY: No chairs, coolers, or outside food or beverages permitted inside the stadium.

Upcoming Stadium events

Oct. 19 – “Farm To Table, Under The Lights” dinner event, featuring a four-course meal, including assortment of deserts, prepared by Blue Wahoos executive chef Travis Wilson and his team.

The event will include wine selection and music provided by local musician Jordan Torrez. Tickets are $115.00 apiece. There will be child care provided, if interest merits, inside the Blue Wahoos clubhouse for $25 and featuring games and pizza.

Oct. 21 – Kickball Game between local law enforcement and politicians vs. military officials. (Free admission) 9 a.m-12 p.m. (Free admission).

Oct. 28 – Wahooloween, 5-8 p.m. with trick-or-treating for children beginning at 5 p.m. followed by the Walt Disney Pixar animated film, “Coco,” beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets: $7 apiece.

