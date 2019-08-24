Saturday schedule for Xfinity, Truck Series
The Xfinity Series competes at Road America today while the Gander Outdoors Truck Series begins its weekend in Canada.
wunderground.com forecasts sunny skies and a high of 70 degrees at the start of the Xfinity race.
The forecast for Canadian Tire Motorsport Park is for sunny skies, a high of 71 degrees and a 10% chance of rain.
Here’s the day’s full schedule with TV and radio info.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Road America
8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
11:40 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBC Sports App live, NBCSN to air it at 1:30 p.m.)
1:35 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting
2:30 p.m. – Driver introductions
3 p.m. – CTECH Manufacturing 180; 45 laps/182.16 miles (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Truck garage open
9:35 – 10:25 a.m. ET – Truck practice (No TV)
11:35 – 12:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)