The Saturday schedule for Wisconsin fans headed to the Notre Dame game

The pregame festivities at Soldier Field on Saturday will probably go unmatched throughout the rest of the year. With Wisconsin and Notre Dame set to do battle, ESPN College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff are both coming to town.

While a neutral site game comes with some unknown territory for Badger fans, Wisconsin football announced there would be many familiar game day traditions taking place in Chicago. It all starts with College GameDay right outside of the Soldier Field main entrance at 8 a.m. CT followed by a free UW Alumni “Gameday pep rally,” set for 9:15 a.m. CT.

Here is a look at the complete schedule for Badger fans on Saturday courtesy of Wisconsin football on Twitter: