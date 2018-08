Saturday schedule at Watkins Glen

Cup cars are on track today at Watkins Glen International with an Xfinity race wedged between practice and qualification.

Here is today’s schedule:

(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

7 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

10:05 – 11:20 a.m. — Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

11:35 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying; multi vehicle/two rounds (NBCSN)

12:45 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

1 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. — Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

2:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series driver introductions

3 p.m. — Zippo 200 at the Glen Xfinity race; 82 laps/200.9 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:35 p.m. — Cup qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN, MRN)