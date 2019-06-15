Saturday’s schedule for Trucks, Xfinity at Iowa Speedway

The Cup Series may be off this weekend, but there’ll be plenty of racing action at Iowa Speedway on Saturday and Sunday for both the Gander Outdoors Truck Series and Xfinity Series.

Today’s schedule at the 7/8-mile paved oval in Newton, Iowa will feature a one-day show for the Truck Series, including two practices, qualifying and the M&Ms 200 race under the lights.

The Truck Series race will be the second round of the Triple Truck Challenge. The race winner will claim a $50,000 bonus.

The Xfinity Series will also have two practices today in preparation for Sunday’s qualifying, followed by the CircuitCity.com 250 race.

wunderground.com forecasts a high of 84 degrees today. There is a 50 percent chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race with a temperature of 76 degrees.

Here’s today’s schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

8 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

9:30 – 11 a.m. – Truck Series practice (No TV)

11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

Noon – 10 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:35 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single truck/two laps (FS2)

6:45 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

7 – 7:50 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – M&M’s 200; 200 laps/175 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)