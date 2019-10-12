Saturday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR’s race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway continues today.

The day is highlighted by the Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoff race and Cup qualifying for Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

The wunderground.com forecasts a high of 65 degrees, partly cloudy skies and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Here’s the day’s full schedule.

(All times are Eastern)

9 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

10:35 a.m. – Truck Series qualifying; single truck/one lap (FS1)

Noon – Cup garage opens

Noon – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

1 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

1:30 p.m. – Sugarlands Shine 250; 94 laps/250.04 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)