Saturday schedule at Sonoma Raceway for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will qualify and race Saturday at Sonoma Raceway.

Cup teams will qualify Saturday in preparation for Sunday's race on the 1.99-mile road course.

Sonoma Raceway Saturday schedule

Weather

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 77 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday, June 8

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. — Xfinity Series

11 a.m. - 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity