Saturday schedule at Sonoma Raceway for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series
NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will qualify and race Saturday at Sonoma Raceway.
Cup teams will qualify Saturday in preparation for Sunday's race on the 1.99-mile road course.
Sonoma Raceway Saturday schedule
Weather
Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 77 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Saturday, June 8
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
11 a.m. — Xfinity Series
11 a.m. - 8 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
3:30 - 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS2)
6 - 7 p.m.— Cup qualifying (FS2, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
8 p.m. — Xfinity race (79 laps, 156.95 miles; FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)