Saturday schedule at Pocono, Iowa

Today is a busy day for all three of NASCAR’s national series.

Cup teams have two practices and qualifying at Pocono Raceway. Xfinity teams qualify and race at Iowa Speedway. Camping World Truck teams qualify and race at Pocono Raceway.

Here is today’s schedule at both tracks:

(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

At Pocono

6 a.m. – 8 p.m. — Cup garage open

8 a.m. — Truck garage opens

9 – 9:50 a.m. — Cup practice (CNBC, Motor Racing Network)

10 a.m. — Truck qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (FS1)

11:25 a.m. — Truck driver/crew chief meeting

11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Final Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

12:35 p.m. — Truck Series driver introductions

1 p.m. — Gander Outdoors 150 Truck race; 60 laps/150 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:10 p.m. — Cup qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN, MRN)

At Iowa

11 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

3:05 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN)

4:50 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions

5:20 p.m. — U.S. Cellular 250 Presented by The Rasmussen Group; 250 laps/218.75 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)