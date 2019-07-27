Saturday schedule for NASCAR at Pocono, Iowa

Today will be the busiest day of the split-venue NASCAR race weekend at both Pocono Raceway and Iowa Speedway.

At Pocono’s Tricky Triangle, the Cup Series will have two practices and qualifying, while the Truck Series will have qualifying and the Gander RV 150 race.

Wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 77 degrees with a 10% chance of precipitation at the Truck race start time of 1 p.m. ET.

About 1,000 miles away, Iowa Speedway will host Xfinity qualifying and the U.S. Cellular 250 race.

Wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 87 degrees with a 20% chance of precipitation at the Xfinity race start time of 5 p.m. ET.

Here’s today’s schedule for Pocono and Iowa with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Pocono Raceway

7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

10 a.m. – Truck garage opens

10:45 a.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

12:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

1 p.m. – Gander RV 150 Truck race; stages 15/30/60 laps = 150 miles (FOX, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound; single vehicle/one lap (NBCSN, MRN)

Iowa Speedway

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound; single vehicle/two laps (NBCSN)

3:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

4:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

5 p.m. – U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity Series race; stages 60/120/250 laps = 218.75 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

